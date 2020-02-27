Litecoin trades 4.3% higher on Thursday as the crypto sector rebounds.

The pair bounced on an Elliott Wave level and pushed higher.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

The crypto market is pulling back on Thursday as most of the crypto majors move higher.

Looking at the chart its still a bearish one as there is a lower high and lower low wave.

The price bounced off the 1.618% Fibonacci Extension level which confluenced with the 50% Fibonacci extension levels.

Now the market has bounced it could find some resistance at around the 66.00 level.

This was the previous wave low that changed the technical trend.

If the resistance breaks it could prove that the market is still in an uptrend.

Additional Levels