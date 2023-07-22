Litecoin holders countdown 11 days to LTC halving, traders expect bullish price action

- Litecoin halving is 11 days away, analysts observe renewed enthusiasm among LTC traders.
- In the past six months, 1,185 new addresses have added more than 100 LTC to their holdings.
- LTC halving event is likely to catalyze a massive price rally in the altcoin.
Litecoin is less than two weeks away from its halving event when block reward for mining LTC will be slashed in half. LTC holders have displayed enthusiasm as the Litecoin halving event draws close.
LTC price on Binance is $92.58, the altcoin continues to sustain above the key psychological barrier at $90.
Also read: Alt season likely in Q3 with declining Bitcoin dominance, July emerges as altcoin month
Litecoin price sustains above $90 closer to LTC halving
According to the Litecoin halving countdown tracker on Nicehash.com, LTC is 11 days away from its halving. The halving event marks a key milestone for Litecoin holders for two reasons. First it reduces the circulating supply of the asset, as block reward for mining LTC is slashed in half, therefore decreasing the selling pressure on the asset.
Litecoin halving countdown tracker on Nicehash.com
The second reason is that LTC halving events catalyze a rally in the altcoin’s price. Traders are enthusiastic that the scarcity will be enough to sustain the altcoin’s price above $90.
In the months leading up to the altcoin, 1,185 wallet addresses have joined the Litecoin network, holding upwards of 100 LTC each. These entities are bullish on LTC price rally with the upcoming halving event.
Based on data from Santiment, less than 12 days away from the halving, 36,800 wallets have at least 100 LTC each in their wallets. The rise in wallets holding large volume of LTC token is a sign of accumulation, typical of a bullish thesis for the altcoin.
Litecoin entities scoop up more LTC tokens closer to the halving
The alt season narrative has gathered steam in July 2023, after Blockchaincenter.net tracker identified it as altcoin month. Altcoins, including LTC have consistently outperformed Bitcoin throughout the past thirty days, increasing the likelihood of an alt season in Q3 2023. Find out more about it here.
Mullen Automotive FAQs
What is Mullen Automotive?
Mullen Automotive is a publicly-traded development-stage electric vehicle company based in Brea, California that typically uses outside partnerships to manufacture its vehicles. The company was founded in 2014 and currently sells self-designed electric delivery vehicles. Besides its commercial offerings, Mullen plans to begin manufacturing its Mullen FIVE EV crossover in late 2024 or early 2025. Mullen Automotive went public on the NASDAQ exchange through a reverse merger in late 2021.
Who is the team behind Mullen Automotive?
David Michery has been the company’s CEO since he founded and incorporated the company in 2014. The existing company came from the merging of CODA Automotive and Mullen Motor Cars through acquisition. Michery is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jonathan New, Chief Commercial Officer John Schwegman and President of the Automotive Division Calin Popa.
What vehicles does Mullen Automotive currently offer?
Through a partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group, Mullen distributes its Mullen One delivery van that has an electric range of 110 miles. Through an agreement with a Chinese manufacturer and distributor based in Ireland, the company also distributes the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV in Europe. In July 2023, Mullen will begin commercial production at its facility in Mississippi of its Class 3 EV Cab Chassis long-haul truck for immediate delivery. Through its 60% ownership stake in Bollinger Motors, Mullen will also reap the benefits of that company’s B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, as well as other commercial vehicles in the future. The Mullen FIVE crossover vehicle is not slated for production until at least late 2024, but it is already taking reservations.
Why does MULN stock trade for such a low share price?
Mullen has been diluting its stock since going public in late 2021. This is because the company as of yet currently has little revenue from operations and no profits. The stock has fallen over 99% since the company’s reverse merger in November 2021, and the rapid dilution is mostly to blame. Taking into account Mullen’s 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 4, 2023, Mullen had 33,338,727 shares outstanding on September 30, 2022, but 126,281,274 shares on March 31, 2023. The company is allowed to sell up to 200 million shares under current authorization.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Terra Luna Classic volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani replaces Do Kwon as CEO
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem.
Shiba Inu price fails to rally despite a 3 trillion SHIB accumulation from investors
Shiba Inu's price, for the most part of this month, has barely made any significant movement. The meme coin continues to disappoint investors, who are also failing to trigger significant change in the price action with their efforts.
US House Republicans pass bill to regulate industry framework, SEC, CFTC registration for BTC and Stablecoins
US House Republicans have introduced a new Bill, providing a clear path for exchange registration with the SEC and CFTC. The bill seeks to amend US securities laws and compel SEC to consider “innovation” as a factor when issuing new rules.
Chainlink price rallies by 20% after founder’s ambitious words generate a bullish response
Chainlink price rise led the crypto market gains on Thursday as the altcoin found sudden optimism from its investors. Chainlink price could be seen trading at $8.2 after noting a near 20% rally in the span of 24 hours, up from $6.9.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.