Lido DAO Price Prediction: LDO could fall 20% with the weekly supply zone holding as resistance

- Lido DAO price is trading horizontally, with bulls taking a breather after a 120% surge since September
- LDO could fall 20% to $2.638 giving bull a chance to regroup before the next leg up.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated upon a weekly candlestick close above $3.500.
Lido DAO (LDO) price is trading with a bullish bias, boasting a series of higher highs and higher lows since October 2023. However, amid a choppy altcoin market, LDO could face a correction soon.
Also Read: Lido price sustains above $3 despite massive surge in profit-taking by LDO traders
Lido DAO likely to suffer a 20% correction
Lido DAO (LDO) price climbed 120% since October before a rejection from the $3.231 blockade. LDO is trading within a weekly supply zone, extending from $2.638 to $3.120.
With this order block holding as resistance, the staking token could fall 20% to find initial support at the midline (mean threshold) of the demand zone between $2.062 and $2.395, at $2.231. A candlestick close below $2.231 on the weekly timeframe would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nose-diving, which points to falling momentum. This is after a bearish crossover on January 22 when it crossed below its signal line on the weekly timeframe.
Similarly, the histogram bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are losing the green feel, paling out to show the bulls giving out in favor of the bears.
LDO/USDT 1-week chart
On the flipside, a reentry by the bulls could see Lido DAO price push north, overcoming the supply zone and making it a bullish breaker. This move would be confirmed by a flip of the $3.231 barricade into a support floor.
Such a move would set the tone for LDO price to extend the climb to the $3.500 level, beyond which the bearish thesis would be invalidated.
In a highly bullish case, Lido DAO price could reclaim the range high at $4.038, last tested on Januar8. Such a move would constitute a 45% climb above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
