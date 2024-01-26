Lido price sustains above $3 despite massive surge in profit-taking by LDO traders

- Lido traders realized $10.17 million profits early on January 26, as LDO price climbed to a peak of $3.048.
- Whales have consistently realized profits since December 25.
- Lido price sustained above $3 despite profit-taking by large wallet addresses, as supply on exchanges plummeted to 5.69%.
Lido, a liquid staking service for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, noted a surge in profit-taking activities by LDO holders. On-chain data reveals that whales are taking profits in LDO, consistently since December 25, 2023.
Despite profit-taking and surge in exchange supply, LDO price sustained above $3.
Also read: Bitcoin price range bound below $40,000 as retail traders show signs of BTC capitulation
Lido sees spike in profit-taking by large wallet investors
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment reveals that whale wallet transactions valued at $100,000 and more coincide with spikes in Network Realized Profit/Loss. This implies large wallet investors are taking profits in LDO, consistently, since December 25.
LDO whale transactions and Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
LDO Supply on Exchanges climbed from 5.09% of Lido’s total supply on January 9 to 5.69% on Friday, as seen on Santiment. Despite a surge in LDO Supply on Exchange wallets – normally a bearish sign – Lido price has sustained above the $3 level.
LDO Supply on Exchanges. Source: Santiment
At the time of writing, Lido price is at around $3.0007 LDO has climbed past the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level ($3.050) of LDO’s rally from $1.458 on October 19 to $4.035 on January 11, 2024. LDO price faces resistance at $3.121 and $3.236, in its uptrend.
LDO/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level at $2.746 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Lido.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
