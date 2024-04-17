Lido DAO announces new phase on Ethereum with Simple DVT module

- Lido DAO voted on the deployment of the Simple DVT module nearly six months ago, it is ready for mainnet as of April 17.
- Simple DVT helps to make Lido’s technology accessible to more users.
- LDO price is down nearly 3% in the past day.
Lido DAO (LDO) announced that the Simple Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) is now officially ready for mainnet deployment. Lido DAO voted on this module nearly six months and laid the groundwork to diversify their node operators with the help of users that stake their assets with Lido.
LDO price lost nearly 3% of its value on Wednesday.
Lido DAO plans to bring Simple DVT to stakers, diversify node operators
Lido DAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that decides on the key upgrades and key parameters of liquid staking protocols, is ready to release the Simple DVT module on its mainnet. The clusters labeled Obol Cohort 1 are ready to accept Ethereum (ETH) deposits.
The Ethereum staking protocol’s goal was to diversify the Node Operator set with the participation of community and solo stakers within its ecosystem. The new depositable Ether will flow into the Simple DVT Module, and once it reaches capacity, it will go to the Curated Module.
Lido announced in its official blog that the third Obol testnet run in preparation for bringing Simple DVT to the mainnet, surpassed all minimum performance benchmarks.
Lido’s post says that the mainnet onboarding of 12 clusters is underway and the performance metrics are currently above the benchmarks.
LDO price failed to keep up with the developments in the Lido ecosystem. LDO price shaved off 3% of its value in the past day and the token is down nearly 28% on the weekly timeframe. At the time of writing, LDO price is $1.947.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido DAO announces new phase on Ethereum with Simple DVT module
Lido DAO voted on the deployment of the Simple DVT module nearly six months ago, it is ready for mainnet as of April 17. Simple DVT helps to make Lido’s technology accessible to more users. LDO price is down nearly 3% in the past day.
New altcoins crash and burn, but this altcoin shows strength Premium
Binance Coin price shows a bullish pennant continuation pattern. BNB could range between the $600 to $526 levels until the skies clear out for Bitcoin. The altcoin could see a massive gain with the upcoming BEP-336 upgrade.
Cronos price fails to recover despite network upgrade
Cronos (CRO) is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chain in the Cosmos ecosystem. A mainnet upgrade was completed early on Wednesday and the asset’s price declined nearly 2% in the past 24 hours.
XRP tests $0.50 resistance after Ripple CLO says pretrial conference with SEC did not take place
XRP is stuck below $0.50 resistance after failing to close above this level since Monday. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said late Tuesday there was no pretrial conference since the SEC dropped charges against executives.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.