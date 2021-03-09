South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb is toughening its approach to Anti-Money Laundering enforcement with a series of new measures that include trading restrictions, stronger Know Your Customer checks, and specialized blockchain intelligence solutions.
The popular exchange, which has an estimated average of 1 million daily users and a daily transaction volume worth 5–7 billion ($4.4–6.2 million), had a troubled 2020 beset by police investigations over allegations of fraud.
After a series of reported negotiations with various firms for a potential acquisition, major gaming conglomerate Nexon denied it was planning to acquire Bithumb earlier this year. The Korean Herald today cites fresh rumors that JPMorgan and CME Group may now be considering a purchase of majority shares in the exchange.
A local commentator cited by the Herald suggests that Bithumb's chairman, Lee Jeong-hoon, may be biding time until the exchange's corporate value “reaches 1 trillion won at least” — a figure similar to the reported value of another top Korean platform, Upbit.
Bithumb's new, toughened Anti-Money Laundering regime includes placing restrictions on accounts registered in countries that are on the Financial Action Task Force's “increased monitoring” list for failing to implement measures to combat financial crime, as well as those labeled “high-risk jurisdictions.”
Countries on the former list include Myanmar, Barbados, Iceland and 15 others, with the latter list limited to two: Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. All existing accounts in these regions will be frozen and new accounts banned.
In addition, Bithumb is partnering with Octa Solution to implement its Anti-Money Laundering tools for crypto assets, as well as using solutions developed by Chainalysis and Dow Jones Risk & Compliance.
In other domestic cryptocurrency news, South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance has recently announced its plans to implement a 20% tax on Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency profits starting Jan. 1, 2022. As of March, an expected revision to the country's Specific Financial Transactions Act will also see crypto exchanges fall under new regulatory obligations, including AML requirements.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics
Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000.
VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs
VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing.
The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%
Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.
THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory
Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.