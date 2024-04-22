- Jupiter Exchange’s round 2 vote for the next projects to launch on the platform has concluded.
- Sanctum and UpRock to debut on the DEX after 64% and 20% of votes, totaling over 230 million staked JUP tokens.
- JUP token price has rallied 5%.
Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has completed the second launchpad (LFG) vote to identify the two projects that will debut on its platform. On March 30, the aggregator network had unveiled its Core Working Group (CWG) budget proposal voting, causing the JUP token to rally 20% ascribed to significant developments within the Solana landscape.
Also Read: JUP up 21% in 24 hours as Dexlab integration may fuel more meme coin frenzy
Jupiter Exchange's second LFG vote concludes
The Jupiter DEX completed its LFG vote on Monday, with two projects, Sanctum and UpRock, meriting the top slots for the next ecosystems to launch on the Jupiter platform.
NEWS: @JupiterExchange's Second LFG Vote Concludes: @sanctumso and @UpRockCom Emerge as Winners: Everything you need to know https://t.co/tfZ0QSeRPQ— SolanaFloor | Powered by Step Finance (@SolanaFloor) April 22, 2024
Based on the report, the record voter turnout between Sanctum and UpRock has accounted for over 230 million in staked JUP in Votes, composed of 64% (146,758,089) votes in favor of Sanctum while 20% (45,463,495) went to UpRock.
Sanctum, which is committed to boosting the adoption of liquid staking across Solana, focuses on enabling greater DeFi participation. Its partnership with Jupiter is set to achieve and deploy JupSOL, with Sanctum's technology allowing for deep liquidity integration. This would make it easy to swap into and out of JupSOL on Jupiter Exchange.
On the other hand, UpRock is an innovative DePIN network committed to simplifying how users earn and utilize crypto assets.
With the two projects launching atop Jupiter, the future of the LFG program looks bright, and explains the 5% surge in the JUP price. Based on an official report from Jupiter, the next round of LFG introductions will be held in the coming week. New and innovative projects have been invited to join the platform and contribute to the growth of the Solana ecosystem.
At the time of writing, Jupiter’s JUP token is trading for $1.1673. If the JUP bulls are able to hold the Jupiter token price above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $1.3029, it would entice more buy orders to catapult the price high. In the meantime, however, the likely play is a rejection below the 50% Fibonacci placeholder, which could see JUP price drop to the $1.0000 psychological level.
An extended fall below $0.7542 would produce a lower low, solidifying the downtrend for the Solana-based token.
JUP/USDT 1-day chart
To confirm the ongoing uptrend, however, the Jupiter price must break and close above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.4324. A strong move above this critical level could pave the way for for a continuation rally, flipping the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level into a support above $1.6168. In a highly bullish case, the gains could stretch all the way to the $1.8476 range high, around 56% above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MakerDAO whales sold over $9 million in tokens, MKR price takes a hit
MakerDAO whales sold over 3,000 MKR tokens in the past day. Maker supply on exchanges climbed between April 20 and Monday. MKR price declined by nearly 2% on Monday.
XRP rallies past $0.50 as Ripple prepares for response to SEC requirement for $2 billion in penalty
Ripple prepares to file the opposition brief against the SEC on Monday. Ripple will respond to the SEC’s demand for $2 billion in fines requested in its remedies-related opening brief.
Crypto AI token comeback likely after Apple's potential on-device LLM
Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens Render (RNDR), Bittensor Tao (TAO), The Graph (GRT), AIOZ Network (AIOZ), Golem (GLM), OriginTrail (TRAC) and RSS3 (RSS3) prices rally on Monday.
Enjin Coin provides high-reward, low-risk buy-the-dip opportunity Premium
Enjin Coin (ENJ) price has been on a downtrend since the 2021 peak and shows signs of slowing down. The more than 50% crash noted in the past four weeks suggests a potential buy-the-dip opportunity.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?