- JUP has risen 21% since the Dexlab integration announcement.
- Easy token launches may cause more meme tokens to flood Solana.
- Meme coins are attracting developers to Solana, says Arthur Hayes.
Jupiter recorded an over 21% increase in the last 24 hours after the company unveiled an integration of Solana minting tool Dexlab into Jupiter Routing. The integration also comes at a time when BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has said meme coins have provided positive value for the Solana ecosystem.
Read more: Solana-based Jupiter posts hefty returns amidst meme coin rally
JUP’s steady rise
Jupiter reached a two-month high on Monday after hitting $1.84. This follows an impressive month for the Solana-based DEX, which soared more than 200% in March. While JUP dropped sharply after the sell-off following its airdrop, it has risen steadily afterwards. Besides its price, Jupiter's on-chain metrics also show that its Total Value Locked (TVL) increased by 82% in March from $211.84 million to $386.38 million, according to DeFiLlama.
JUP/USDT 1-hour chart
The recent price increase follows Jupiter's community call on X to provide clarity around its Jupiter DAO and the integration of Dexlab on its platform. After kick-starting its DAO by funding a multi-sig DAO wallet with about $137 million – 10 million USDC and 100 million JUP – the Jupiter team held several community calls on the voting structure for DAO. This has sparked interest among JUP holders.
Furthermore, Jupiter integrated Dexlab, a Solana-based AMM and minting protocol, into its routing algorithm. Dexlab allows users to easily create tokens and set up liquidity pools for them, according to Jupiter’s announcement on X.
With Jupiter's growing popularity and the supposed easy token minting feature of Dexlab, Solana could see a new surge in meme token launches. Solana already boasts of igniting a meme coin rally in March, which saw tokens like dogwifhat (WIF), Book of Meme (BOME) and Slerf (SLERF) recording impressive gains.
Also read: Altcoins that show strength during Bitcoin price decline: JUP, SEI, AVAX, GALA and SUI
Meme coins accrue value to their underlying blockchains
While many have labeled these meme tokens as valueless, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has said that they bring value and attention to the underlying blockchain network that they run on.
"Solana price is going up because people are launching these meme coins on it and a new developer to this space says, 'Oh, this is interesting, I want to develop on Solana because I know I have users'," said Arthur. He further emphasized, "You can poo-poo these things as stupid and valueless but if it brings attention, if it brings more engineers to the space, then it's positive value to the chain itself."
Hayes' words also come at a time when Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko breaks his silence on the meme coins flooding Solana. In a recent post on X, he said, "Personal behavior change towards something good is much more important than financialization of good," after a debate in the crypto community on the status of meme coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum loses ground amid increasing odds that ETFs may face delay
Ethereum’s (ETH) prices loses some ground on Monday, paring back some of the gains seen during the weekend, as traders continue to speculate over the possibility of an approval of the spot Ether ETF in May.
Ten tokens to watch as Bitcoin halving looms
Bitcoin’s (BTC) halving, which is expected to occur in April, is typically considered a positive catalyst for BTC prices as historically the asset’s price has peaked within six to twelve months after the event.
XRP price directionless, Ripple ruling at risk of being thrown out as it faces rejection by two federal judges
Ripple ruling from July 2023 differentiates between XRP secondary market sales and institutional sales of the token by Ripple. Per the July ruling by Judge Analisa Torres, the altcoin is identified as a “non-security” in transactions on exchanges.
BASE meme coins’ gains surge, taking over Solana's trading frenzy
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain, has seen a rapid spike in daily transactions in recent days as market participants get drawn to the meme coin frenzy towards tokens related to its ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.