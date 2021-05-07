Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

- Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies.
- The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
- The judge further clarified and reaffirmed the order for the securities regulator to hand over discussions on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP.
Judge Sarah Netburn has restated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must produce documents related to Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP amid the ongoing legal battle with Ripple Labs.
Critical documents must be searched and produced
The SEC’s ongoing legal case against the creators of the XRP cryptocurrency, Ripple Labs and its executives, alleges that the token was sold as a security. The blockchain firm failed to submit relevant documents to abide by the initial public offering process with the securities regulator, which allegedly violates securities laws.
The regulatory body lost several pretrial motions in the past few months, including Ripple’s victory in forcing the SEC to reveal documents related to Bitcoin, Ether and XRP. Despite Judge Netburn’s ruling to disclose critical records, she excluded the discovery of internal communications at the SEC.
The SEC’s discussion on the top cryptocurrencies is critical to Ripple’s defense, as the regulator has previously clarified Bitcoin and Ethereum as not being securities. If XRP were also discussed along with the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, it would further make Ripple’s case.
The agency, however, recently responded by stating that it does not possess any material relating to the leading cryptocurrencies.
Judge Netburn has now reaffirmed the order that SEC must produce documents related to the three cryptocurrencies and hand them over. Subject to privilege assertion, the regulatory agency must produce communications with third parties, including external agencies and market participants. The official document read:
Intra-agency memoranda or formal position papers discussing Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP must be searched for and produced subject to a privilege assertion. Examples of such documents include Division reports, final reports of internal working groups, or formal position papers submitted to the Commissioners.
Despite Ripple and its executives filing a motion to dismiss the case, the legal battle continues. The SEC even hired two senior trial lawyers from Chicago with 18 and 25 years of respective experience to assist with the case. Attorney Jeremy Hogan suggested that the agency is “calling in the reinforcements” and that Ripple may be “fighting back hard.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar puts the worst behind it, eyes 30% upswing
XLM price witnessed a 37% upswing that has pushed it beyond the upper range at $0.609. Stellar is likely to consolidate around the demand zone extending from $0.595 to $0.631.
SEC chair Gary Gensler urges Congress to regulate crypto exchanges
Newly-appointed SEC chairman Gary Gensler clarified that the agency does not have jurisdiction to regulate Bitcoin. The securities regulator is now urging Congress to make some key decisions around crypto regulation.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE foothold might crumble before its upswing kicks in
Dogecoin price shows a healthy retracement into the immediate demand zone that stretches from $0.518 to $0.576. DOGE will most likely head toward the next area of support that ranges from $0.397 ...
Goldman Sachs increases crypto exposure with launch of new Bitcoin derivatives
The global investment bank is now offering Bitcoin non-deliverable forwards to institutional investors. To reduce its risks, Goldman Sachs is buying and selling Bitcoin futures in block trades on CME. The Wall Street giant quietly started to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.