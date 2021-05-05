SEC denies possession of crypto documents critical to Ripple defense

- The judge previously ruled in favor of Ripple for the SEC to hand over documents related to Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
- The securities regulator has stated that it has no documents related to the leading cryptocurrencies.
- With pushback from the financial watchdog, Ripple could be getting less support for its defense than it was asking for.
Although Ripple Labs has filed a motion to dismiss the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit, the blockchain firm is faced with multiple challenges. Despite the judge’s ruling to allow discovery of SEC documents on Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP, the securities regulator may now have the edge over Ripple.
SEC seeks to bar Ripple from seeking staff materials
The ongoing $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by the financial watchdog in December last year has now taken a turn despite Ripple securing multiple small victories in the case. The SEC has pushed back on revealing documents on cryptocurrencies by denying possession of these materials.
Judge Sarah Netburn made a ruling in early April that at the time was viewed as boosting Ripple’s defense, saying that the SEC must disclose discussions on whether Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP are securities.
However, the judge has excluded the discovery of internal communications at the SEC. The securities regulator has now taken this ruling as a victory on its part. Judge Netburn said:
I am going to authorize discovery both as to exclusively Bitcoin or Ether communications as well as XRP communications between the SEC and third-parties. I am not including SEC-to-SEC internal communications in that ruling.
Former director of the SEC, William Hinman, cited the decentralization of both Bitcoin and Ethereum networks and stated that the two digital assets were not securities. Any discovery made where the SEC expressed equivalency between Bitcoin, Ether and XRP would be critical to Ripple’s defense.
According to an attorney familiar with the case, Jeremy Hogan said the judge’s ruling was a nuanced decision. Judge Netburn’s verdict on the discovery of communications only included SEC and third-party correspondence, but not internal documents. Hogan added that Ripple might get less than they were asking for. The attorney explained:
The Judge is going to tell the SEC to pull out an internal memorandum regarding the security-designation status of BTC and ETH and XRP and disclose them. She will force them to disclose more than they want (which is apparently "nothing"), but less than Ripple is asking for.
Attorney Hogan further believes that the judge will rule on the matter soon while the two parties continue to be in a state of disagreement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin at make-or-break point after new all-time highs
Dogecoin price remains indecisive after setting up record highs on May 4 at $0.611. The MRI has flashed a reversal signal, indicating that DOGE is might retrace. A spike in bullish momentum due to FOMO among buyers could result in a new all-time high at $0.561.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon primed for another bull run
MATIC price saw a steep downtrend in under 48 hours that has pushed it to a critical support barrier. Now, a resurgence of buyers could start its uptrend toward the recent swing highs. Polygon eyes a 12% surge to the immediate resistance level at $0.828 but ...
Uniswap v3: Concentrated liquidity and multiple fee tiers to transform the future of DeFi
Uniswap is coming out with new products and features to give users more control over liquidity with its version 3 launch today. The multi-billion-dollar decentralized finance (DeFi) industry is about to see one of the largest transformations in its history.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC explodes to new record highs
Ethereum Classic price is up 39% this week at the time of writing and is inching towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 bear market. Due to the extended condition, price progress will be limited in the short term with a high probability consolidation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.