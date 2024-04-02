- Bitcoin’s forecasted sell signal has yielded a 7.21% correction so far.
- The fast-approaching halving could also add credence to the ongoing downtrend in BTC.
- From a macroeconomic perspective, the US Dollar Index shows that it has not done climbing higher.
The US Dollar’s strength is one of the reasons why Bitcoin (BTC) is showing weakness. A spike in buying pressure for the Greeback suggests that the market is risk-off, which could result in a negative impact on risky assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
Also read: Is Bitcoin’s recent upswing recovery rally or dead cat bounce?
Why Bitcoin’s correction is likely
Bitcoin’s momentum has remained relatively on the lower side for more than three weeks. With the start of a new week, BTC has already washed off the gains registered in the prior one. As mentioned in previous publications, the pioneer crypto has several reasons for not running higher:
- The lack of buying pressure and inability to produce a weekly candlestick close above the previous all-time high of $69,138.
- The MRI indicator has flashed a sell signal, forecasting one to four weekly down candlesticks for BTC.
- The rising strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY) is also one of the reasons why crypto markets are noting a slowdown.
- Furthermore, the fourth Bitcoin halving, set to occur around April 20, could be triggering a premature sell-off as they did previous halving events.
The rising US Dollar Strength
With the upcoming JOLTS job openings report for February and the NFP report for March on Friday, the US Dollar could continue its northbound move if the data point to a strong labor market. However, a notable decline or slowdown in job growth could weaken the bullish momentum of the US Dollar.
A small factor that could be a reason for this run-up in DXY could be due to the decreasing bets over interest-rate cuts in June.
Regardless, from a technical perspective, the DXY has cleared the 104.262 level, which prevented an ascent. Considering its current position of 104.948, it is likely another 0.90% move is possible before the Greenback faces another stiff level at 105.892.
DXY 1-week chart
As long as the US Dollar Index continues to climb higher, it would negatively impact the risk-on assets like the stock and even the cryptocurrency markets.
Read more: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC whales position themselves for pre-halving pump
Bitcoin coils up for a definitive directional bias as market eyes remain peeled for BTC halving. Ethereum waits for the next cue from the pioneer crypto, and Ripple remains influenced by developments in court.
Aptos price must retest $14.40 for a safe entry for APT bulls
Aptos price confronts resistance at $17.04, marked by the 78.6 Fibonacci retracement level. APT could retest $14.40 before the hybrid L1 token becomes attractive for buying. A break and close below $12.55 would encourage more sell orders, negating the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC retest of $68,500 could confirm conclusion of pullback period ahead of halving
Bitcoin slumped during the early hours of the US session, blowing millions in positions out of the water. Trading volumes remain low as markets come out of a long weekend. As April starts, the countdown to the halving becomes a stronger headline.
SUI price could record a new peak as SUI incentivizes community access program
Sui (SUI) price is trading with a bullish bias despite the mucky waters seen in the Bitcoin (BTC) price. It continues to abide within a bullish technical formation, with prospects for more gains as the network gears up for a positive development.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.