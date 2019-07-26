Japan's financial behemoth Monex Group applies to join Facebook’s Libra

- Monex Group publicly stated the interested during its second-quarter report meeting on Friday.
- Monex Group believes Libra offers “various possibilities,” including financial inclusion.
Amid the heated regulatory debate surrounding Libra, the digital currency proposed by Facebook Inc., Japan’s financial services provider Monex Group has applied to join the project.
The financial giant publicly stated the interested during its second-quarter report meeting on Friday. According to CoinDesk Japan, Monex Group is looking forward to joining other Libra partners. Facebook during the release of the white paper in June said that it had partnered with Visa, MasterCard, Uber, eBay among others.
The requirement to join the project is a whopping $10 million. Being a Libra partner, companies get to participate in the management and future development of the project. Excluding Monex Group Facebook already has 28 partners who have signed nonbinding letters of agreement. Besides, the CEO of Visa Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. said earlier this week said that none of the members were official partners.
Monex Group application will be reviewed towards the end of this summer. The financial giant already believes that Libra offers “various possibilities,” including financial inclusion, banking the unbanked and enabling the international retail sector.
Read More: Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Inc. must on board regulators before Libra’s launch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin is fluctuating at $10,000 ahead of the weekend trading sessions. An explosive breakout on Thursday thrust Bitcoin past $10,000 from support around $9,500. However, due to diminishing buying power, the resistance at $10,200 remained largely untested.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls are in retreat towards the end of the week
The cryptocurrency market has slipped back into a red zone after a short-lived recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the area below $10,000, while all significant altcoins are nursing losses from 1.5% to 5%.
Ripple sells XRP tokens worth of $250 million in 2Q
Ripple Labs announced that it sold XRP tokens worth of $251.51 in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the sale brought the company $169 million.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD explodes past $300; $320 remains unconquered
Bitcoin Cash price calculated effort directed against key resistance levels failed to infiltrate $340 hurdle on Sunday. The discouraged bulls fell at the hands of the bears who had an intense desire to see BCH/USD under $300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.