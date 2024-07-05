Is the party over for meme coins?

- Meme coins have lost about 30% of their value in the past month following bearish sentiment from potential Bitcoin headwinds.
- WIF is down more than 61% from its recent all-time high of March 31.
- Crypto market may have passed euphoria level as celebrity meme token launches soak up liquidity from top meme coin projects.
According to Santiment's data on Thursday, meme coins have experienced steep declines in the past few weeks, following speculation that the crypto market has passed its euphoria phase.
Meme coins erase three-month gains
The crypto market has sustained increased bearish pressure in the past week following the German government's offloading of its seized BTC. The potential supply shock from Mt. Gox BTC creditors' repayment has also had telling effects on the market, with meme coins taking a major hit.
In the monthly time frame, all the top meme coins except BRETT and MOG have lost more than 30% of their value. The Santiment chart below shows that these coins are on track to erase gains spanning the meme coin frenzy from March into May.
Meme coins price perfomance
Dogwifhat (WIF), which led the Solana meme coin frenzy earlier in the year, is down more than 61% from its March 31 all-time high of $4.83. The number one meme coin, DOGE, has decreased more than 50% from its yearly high of $0.2202. Shiba Inu, the next biggest meme token, is also down 57% from its yearly high.
As the meme coin bloodbath continues, most in-the-money investors are contemplating whether to take profits, while out-of-the-money investors are considering cutting their losses as hopes for a bullish reversal dim.
IntoTheBlock's data shows more than 70% of DOGE, PEPE, and FLOKI traders are still in profit despite the recent decline.
Meanwhile, crypto analyst @Ali_charts suggested that the bull cycle may be over as the market may have already hit the euphoria phase and is now reaching a stage of complacency. Some other traders also share the same sentiment, advising investors to book profits or cut their losses before a further decline.
If this is true, then meme coins could be set for more decline.
The reduced growth of top meme coins can also be traced to the popularity of Solana's token generation platform, Pump.fun. Most traders may have rotated capital from top meme coins into the plethora of celebrity meme coin launches that hit the market in the past few weeks.
On a lighter note, the recent decline in meme coins may be considered a normal move due to their high volatility. During market growth or downturns, meme coins are usually the most affected, often rising or declining in multiples of the general market's movement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is the party over for meme coins?
Meme coins have lost about 30% of their value in the past month following bearish sentiment from potential Bitcoin headwinds. WIF is down more than 61% from its recent all-time high of March 31. Crypto market may have passed euphoria level as celebrity meme token launches soak up liquidity from top meme coin projects.
Ethereum breaches key support as SEC delays ETF decision
Ethereum is down more than 5% on Thursday following the Securities & Exchange Commission's failure to approve ETH ETF issuers' S-1 drafts. Meanwhile, the recent decline has strengthened the bearish outlook after ETH moved below a key support level, sparking $90 million in long liquidations.
Optimism could extend losses by nearly 9% amidst bearish on-chain metrics
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling token is poised for nearly 9% correction as on-chain metrics turn bearish. While the number of active addresses hit a near four month peak, OP traders are realizing losses.
Bittensor reveals cause of network breach, TAO price suffers
In a report on Thursday, Bittensor (TAO) revealed that a malicious PYPi package disguised as an authentic Bittensor package caused its $8 million network breach. Following the report, TAO is down over 3%, stretching its weekly losses to about 20%.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.