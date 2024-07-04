We are witnessing the 2nd biggest drawdown on alts in last 2 years. The biggest one being in Q3/Q4 2022 caused by FTX collapse where TOTAL3 had a total drawdown of 37%. The current drawdown of 28.6% is bigger than anything we've seen since 2023. This tells me that we are… pic.twitter.com/BgAewC02EL

This whale further moved 1,700 $BTC ($99.9M) to #Binance 20 minutes ago. After the #Bitcoin price plummeted today, the whale has moved 3,500 #BTC ($206M) to Binance at an average price of $58,891. Current holding: 4,368 $BTC ($256M). Follow @spotonchain for more updates now! https://t.co/EVCBaq15Ne pic.twitter.com/E29KheknHY

A daily candlestick close above $0.5042 could invalidate the bearish thesis. This coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the February low of $0.3069 to the March top of $1.2289.

Fantom (FTM) has wiped out nearly 20% of its value this week. The token could extend its losses by another 8% and dip to the Fair Value Gap between $0.4246 and $0.4310, as seen in the daily chart. The momentum indicator flashes red histogram bars, supporting a bearish thesis.

The #Ethereum pump will start once the ETF goes live. This is an huge opportunity you do not want to miss. pic.twitter.com/AvPEkzBF5c

UPDATE: German Government selling up to $175M BTC In the past 2 hours the German Government has moved 1300 BTC ($76M) to exchange deposits at Kraken, Bitstamp and Coinbase. They have also moved 1700 BTC ($99M) to address 139Po. These funds are likely moving to a deposit for an… pic.twitter.com/ZMTxoipo5d

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.