- Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands.
- On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
- Over the past 24 hours, $72.60 million worth of BTC has been liquidated, with $49.62 million coming from long positions.
Bitcoin (BTC) price struggles around the $65,000 level on Tuesday. However, BTC seems supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands, and other on-chain data indicates a significant easing of Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) and a recent sell-side liquidity sweep, hinting at a possible bottoming out of BTC's price.
On-chain data favours Bitcoin bulls
Data from CryptoQuant's UTXO Realized Price Age Distribution metric includes a set of realized prices along with age bands. Overlaying a set of different realized prices helps us overview each cohort’s holding behavior and can act as a support and resistance level indicator.
Currently, the Bitcoin price is supported by the 1month to 3months line, as shown in the graph below. This area has multiple times acted as support and is assumed to be a place where new purchases are being made.
On the other hand, the 1-day to 1-week line is the break-even point for high prices and acts as an immediate resistance around $67,000.
BTC UTXO Realized Price Age Distribution chart
Santiment’s Social Volume data for social content ‘altseason’ shows the number of altseason mentions on crypto social media. A spike in this metric during rallies often signals local tops, as traders become greedy and their interests in altcoins rise.
As in BTC’s case, Social Volume metric is decreasing after the latest top in March. This decline indicates that the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) has calmed considerably, and the crowd fear has brought BTC's price to its local bottom.
BTC Social Volume chart
Liquidation data at Coinglass indicates information about traders' liquidated long or short positions. These positions are forced to close because the asset’s price moves against them.
Over the past 24 hours, $72.60 million worth of BTC has been liquidated, with $49.62 million coming from long positions. This indicates that a sell-side liquidity sweep had occurred, removing most of the over-leveraged long positions and activating a cluster of pending buy orders allowing them to enter a huge position with minimum slippage. This event could help BTC to form a local price bottom.
BTC Liquidation chart
As previously noted, data of BTC UTXO Realized Price Age Distribution, Social Volume and Liquidation all indicate that Bitcoin could find a local price bottom. However, if the overall global market sentiment turns negative and Bitcoin spot ETFs show weakness like last week, the bullish thesis will be invalidated, leading to a price decline in BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Week Ahead: Crypto’s doom or a new all-time high in the making? Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of a directional bias as it hovers around $66,000. The 2019 BTC price fractal hints at a potential correction should the US Fed cut interest rates.
Binance faces backlash following announcement to delist FET
Binance released an announcement stating it will delist FET, stirring FUD among holders. FET experienced a heavy price drop following the announcement, with crypto community members criticizing Binance. FET is down 8% following the announcement.
Ethereum resumes downtrend as Canada sees another staked ETH ETF launch
Ethereum (ETH) resumed its downward trend on Monday after a slight weekend recovery following the launch of the Canada-based Purpose Investment Staked ETH ETF.
Crypto ETFs experience heavy outflows after FOMC meeting
CoinShares' weekly report reveals crypto ETFs experienced heavy outflows of over $600 million. US Bitcoin ETFs experienced the highest decline with $565 million in outflows. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana start week in decline.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.