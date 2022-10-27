Is Avalanche price setting up for another sell-off?

- Avalanche price shows a bearish divergence between current highs and the highs established in September near $22.
- The Volume Profile Indicator shows the current uptrend as less powerful than the previous decline.
- This thesis remains neutral based on the factors mentioned below.
Avalanche is at a crossroads as the price hovers under a previous support zone. Key levels have been defined to gauge the next move.
Avalanche price at a make-or-break point
AVAX price has rallied 11% during the final week of October. The move north was catalyzed on October 25 as the bulls breached the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. An influx of volume accompanies the recent ascension; however, it is not larger than the previous downtrend’s volume pattern.
Avalanche price currently auctions at $17. Multiple doji candles are displayed just below a previously broken support zone. The Relative Strength Index shows the AVAX price at the limits for when a corrective rally becomes an impulsive wave. There is a divergence between the current high and the highs in September at $22.
AVAX USDT 12-Hour Chart
Considering these factors, moving in now on the Avalanche price is a risky bet. AVAX will need to hurdle the $18 barrier if the market is genuinely bullish. In doing so, the bulls could continue rallying toward $20 for an additional hike.
On the contrary, failure to cross the newfound resistant level could lead to a liquidation event targeting the lows at $14.70. Such a move would result in a 15% decline from the current market value.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon partners with Axelar to connect Polygon Supernets
Polygon Supernets will be able to transfer assets to and fro with the help of Axelar. Integration of Axelar will remove the need for decentralized exchanges (DEX) on every Supernet for cross-chain liquidity solutions.
Is Avalanche price setting up for another sell-off?
Avalanche price shows a bearish divergence between current highs and the highs established in September near $22. The Volume Profile Indicator shows the current uptrend as less powerful than the previous decline.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB could rally another 20% based on these factors
SHIB took the market by surprise as a 20% rally unfolded early in the week. Key levels have been identified to gauge a potential entry before the uptrend continues. Invalidation of the bullish outlook is a breach below $0.00000922.
Bitcoin price pumps while whales send thousands of tokens to exchanges
Bitcoin price establishes a new monthly high after a 10% rally. As Bitcoin ascended, 52,713 BTC tokens were sent to exchanges. The health of the uptrend depends on $19,200 remaining unbreached.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.