Investors bet on Stellar’s XLM as SEC comes with a vengeance on Ripple’s XRP token

- XLM price has taken the lead in recovering losses after the recent market-wide sell-off on August 17.
- Investors seem to be more interested in Stellar’s XLM token after SEC filed a motion that could contest the initial verdict of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
- If things fall into place, a highly bullish case could see XLM double in value.
The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a temporary conclusion on July 13, with a partial win for Ripple. As a result, XRP price rallied 100%. But now that the US Securities and Commission Exchange (SEC) is back and looking to file an interlocutory motion, XRP token could be in trouble. The same is already being reflected in the chart, which has propelled XLM to the front.
Read more: SEC vs Ripple, the legal battle intensifies as XRP holders expect new changes from SEC appeal
XLM price takes XRP’s spotlight
XLM price rallied 107% on July 13 after the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision was announced. But since then, XLM price has crashed 46% between July 13 and August 17 and currently trades at $0.120. Although the August 17 sell-off knocked the token down by 17%, the recovery rally has yielded nearly 17% gains for bottom buyers.
XRP price suffered a more fatal blow than XLM on August 17 as it lost 28% of its value. But the remittance token has recovered nearly 18% as it trades at around $0.506.
A comparison of the two shows XLM price is already at pre-crash levels while XRP price is struggling.
XLM vs. XRP price performance
Also read: Can Shytoshi Kusama’s plan to revive Shibarium undo Shiba Inu price losses?
Stellar’s XLM token could rally another 100% if BTC allows
Stellar’s XLM price currently hovers around $0.121 after recovering 15% from the August 17 bottom at $0.105. If XLM price manages to recover above $0.127, it will signal a comeback from bulls and potentially propel Stellar by 37% to tag the next key level at $0.166.
In a highly bullish case, XLM price could retest the $0.239 barrier, resting above which is buy-side liquidity. A sweep of this level seems likely especially considering the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Wave Trend indicator, both of which are hinting at a potential reversal.
The RSI indicator is bouncing from the oversold zone, while the Wave Trend indicator is contemplating a bullish crossover. The last time this happened, XLM price rallied 55% in roughly three weeks.
In addition to the bullish technicals, if SEC does proceed with the appeal and finds success, it could give XLM the upper hand.
XLM/USDT 1-day chart
According to data analytics platform Chain of Demand, the volume for XLM as of August 19 hit $734,000, while XRP’s hovers around $597,000. This sudden uptick further explains why XLM has a better chance of recovering from the slumps and also adds credence to the bullish thesis for Stellar.
XLM vs. XRP volume chart
On the other hand, if XLM price breaches the $0.104 support level, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could attract Stellar holders to sell, further trigger a 15% crash to the next stable support floor at $0.0949.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.
SEC vs Ripple, the legal battle intensifies as XRP holders expect new changes from SEC appeal
XRP community members have been closely following the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) every move against Ripple. In the latest update, the regulator’s request to file a motion for interlocutory appeal has been approved by the court.
Celsius creditors to vote on asset sale plan that could recover up to 85% of holdings
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is exploring the option of selling its assets to crypto consortium Fahrenheit. Former customers are expected to vote on the plan over the next month, a settlement that could help recover part of the creditors’ funds.
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium
The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.