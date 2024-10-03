- Internet Computer price is retesting its daily support at $7.86, with a potential for recovery if it holds.
- ICP’s long-to-short ratio trades above one, the highest level over a month.
- A daily candlestick close below $7.71 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Internet Computer (ICP) is trading slightly higher on Thursday and is approaching its critical support level, indicating that a recovery could be on the cards if it holds. ICP’s long-to-short ratio trades above one suggest that more traders anticipate a rally in the asset price in the coming days.
ICP could rally if support level remains strong
Internet Computer price is retesting its daily support level at $7.86 on Thursday. This level roughly coincides with the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple low levels from early July) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the swing low of $6.26 in early August to the swing high of $10.04 at the end of September) at $7.71, making this level a key reversal zone. At the time of writing, it trades slightly above around $8.09.
If the $7.86 level holds, ICP could rally 27% from that level to retest its September 28 high of $10.04.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades at 44, below its neutral level of 50, indicating weak momentum. For the bullish reversal, the RSI must rise from its current level to trade above its neutral level of 50.
ICP/USDT daily chart
Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio, at 1.13, is the highest level in a month, further supporting ICP’s bullish outlook. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the market, as more traders are betting on the asset price to rise.
ICP long-to-short ratio chart
Even though on-chain metrics and technical analysis support the bullish outlook, the bullish thesis would be invalidated if ICP fails to find support around $7.71 and closes below the ascending trendline. This scenario could lead to a decline in ICP’s price by 11% to retest its next daily support at $6.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
