Ripple vs SEC far from over as regulator appeals Judge Torres ruling, enforcement director departs agency

SEC announced that its Enforcement Director, Gurbir Grewal, will leave office after a three-year tenure

The regulator appealed Judge Torres' ruling in its case against Ripple Labs.

XRP ETF is unlikely to see approval following the SEC's appeal.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an appeal against Judge Analisa Torres's ruling in its case against Ripple Labs on Wednesday, a few hours after its Enforcement Director, Gurbir Grewal, stepped down from his role in the agency.

SEC files for appeal against XRP despite departure of Enforcement Director

The SEC revealed that Gurbir Grewal, one of its top officials who has served as its Enforcement Director, will be leaving office on October 11. Gurbir has led the Enforcement Division for the last three years.

Under his tenure, more than 100 enforcement actions were taken against the crypto industry, including the cases against Ripple and Coinbase. He also oversaw $20 billion in penalties across 2400 actions taken.

He will temporarily be replaced by Sanjay Wadhwa, currently acting as Deputy Director in the Division.

"I'm pleased that Sanjay Wadhwa has said yes to taking on the Acting Director role. He has served as part of a remarkable leadership team, along with Gurbir, as Deputy Director and has been with the agency for more than two decades," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Several crypto community members celebrated the news concerning Gurbir's departure, indicating that this could spell bad news for the Gensler administration.

However, the victory seemed short-lived, as the SEC filed an appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit concerning Judge Analisa Torres's final ruling in August in the regulator's case against Ripple Labs.

The ruling in August saw Judge Torres imposing a $125 million penalty on Ripple Labs instead of the $2 billion sought by the SEC.

The court issued a permanent injunction against Ripple, preventing future violations of securities laws related to XRP sales, but did not find evidence of fraud or misconduct.

Following the SEC's appeal, Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted in an X post on Wednesday:

If Gensler and the SEC were rational, they would have moved on from this case long ago. It certainly hasn’t protected investors and instead has damaged the credibility and reputation of the SEC.



Somehow, they still haven't gotten the message: they lost on everything that… https://t.co/1hW7xVSL9b — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 2, 2024

Ripple Labs Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, added that the company is considering filing a cross-appeal.

"Instead of faithfully applying the law, this agency, under this Chair, continues to engage in litigation warfare against the industry. We are evaluating whether to file a cross appeal," said Alderoty.

The SEC's appeal came only a few hours after asset manager Bitwise filed an S-1 for an XRP ETF, making it highly unlikely that the product will see approval soon.