- Injective price looks primed to break from its two-month consolidation.
- Investors could expect a 15% rally from INJ in the near future.
- On-chain metrics improve the odds of a positive outcome.
- A 12-hour candlestick close below $34.15 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Injective (INJ) price has been in a tight consolidative range for nearly two months. The recent uptick in buying pressure has pushed INJ close to triggering a breakout rally.
Injective price edges closer to an uptrend
Injective price created the $31.09 to $43.40 range in the ongoing two-month consolidation. In this tight range, INJ has produced lower highs, which can be connected using a trend line, revealing a declining resistance level that needs to be breached as of yet. But the range’s midpoint of $37.25 has already been flipped into a support level, which is a positive development for bulls.
Going forward, Injective price needs to hold above $37.25 and breach the declining trend line to kickstart its move to retest the range high at $43.40. This move would constitute a near-15% gain for investors.
The Relative Strength Index has flipped above its mean level of 50, adding further credence to the bullish outlook. The Awesome Oscillator has also started producing green histograms above the zero level, suggesting the dominance of bullish momentum.
INJ/USDT 12-hour chart
The technicals are showing a positive outlook for Injective price, let’s take a look at the on-chain metrics.
The Active Addresses and Network Growth indicators from Santiment show a slight uptick after plateauing between February 3 and 12, suggesting an influx of new and interested investors at the current price levels.
INJ Active Addresses and Network Growth
Additionally, the on-chain volume has noted a 300% uptick from 65 million to 260 million between February 4 and 20, which is a bullish development as a whole for Injective’s network and improves the probability of a breakout rally for Injective price.
INJ volume
While the optimism for Injective price is logical, investors need to take a look at the on-chain metrics, which suggest a potential sell-off is loading in the background. While a sell-off might happen after a 15% rally, investors need to be cautious of a potential reversal in Bitcoin price. In such a case, if INJ produces a twelve-hour candlestick close below $34.15, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Under these pessimistic circumstances, the Injective price could drop 9% and revisit the range low at $31.09.
