The deal has received initial approval from the bankruptcy judge but will require the approval of creditors and final court approval.
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital received initial court approval for its proposal to sell its assets to Binance.US for $1.02 billion amid a national security probe Voyager is seeking to speed up.
On Jan. 10, United States Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles allowed Voyager to enter into the asset purchase agreement and seek creditor approval, but the sale will not become final until a future court hearing, according to a Jan. 11 Reuters report.
It comes as Voyager wants to expedite a review of its proposal to sell assets to Binance.US which could result in the deal being blocked or delayed.
Voyager’s attorney Joshua Sussberg noted during the court hearing that Voyager has been responding to questions from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and will address any concerns that CFIUS has which could see it oppose the transaction.
"We are coordinating with Binance and their attorneys to not only deal with that inquiry, but to voluntarily submit an application to move this process along," Sussberg said.
CFIUS is an inter-agency body that reviews foreign investments or acquisitions of U.S. companies for national security concerns.
If it determines that national security concerns regarding the deal are justified CFIUS can block or unwind the transaction or tell involved parties to alter the deal to mitigate concerns.
CFIUS filed a court notice on Dec. 30 indicating “one or more transactions contemplated” by Voyager could be subject to a review, resulting in possible blocks or delays.
Binance is reportedly being probed by the U.S. attorney's office over money laundering allegations, but its CEO, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, previously stated Binance.US is a “fully independent entity” headquartered in California.
Zhao is a Chinese-born Canadian citizen and CFIUS is authorized to review any transactions which could result in foreign control of a U.S. business or which affords a foreign person an equity interest.
The Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors supported the transaction in its current form noting the deal would result in greater recoveries for creditors than if Voyager liquidated its holdings itself — which is what would occur if CFIUS blocks the transaction.
6/ This change, along with other agreed-upon terms reflected in the Amended APA (link below), has made the UCC comfortable with the transaction and garnered the UCC's support.— Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (@VoyagerUCC) January 10, 2023
However, on Jan. 8 the bankrupt lender hit back at objections to the acquisition proposal from Alameda Research, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), four U.S. states and the U.S. trustee.
It claimed the transaction is in the best interest of its creditors and the objections “fail to put forward any factual or legal support” for its arguments.
Voyager announced on Dec. 19 it had agreed to Binance.US’s bid to acquire its assets in a deal worth $1.022 billion after the previous $1.4 billion deal with FTX.US fell through following the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why the Terra Luna Classic price could continue to rally in January
Terra's Luna Classic price could rally an additional 17% in the coming days. The bears will face a challenge near December’s monthly high if market conditions persist. Terra's Luna Classic price is setting up a profitable opportunity in the near future.
Ethereum price eyeing $1,400 as Shanghai hard fork nears launch
Ethereum price is performing resilient uptrend price behavior that has yet to show signs of retreat. The next surge could prompt a 10% rally in the coming days. Ethereum price is displaying bullish signs that are hard to ignore.
Cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb faces special tax investigation by South Korean regulators
Bithumb has been in the crosshair of The South Korean National Tax Agency since 2018. Reports suggest that the “special tax investigation” will also look into tax evasion by the apparent owner of Bithumb, Kang Jong Hyun.
Solana price uptrend holding steady as bulls rally 60% on the month
Solana price has pulled off a surprising rally this week, outperforming nearly all other cryptocurrencies in the space. As the price consolidates, investors are cued in, wondering how high the centralized smart contract token will rise.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.