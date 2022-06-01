- MATIC price hints at a retracement to $0.600 after a 21% upswing.
- This bullish retracement will allow sidelined buyers to step in and trigger a 35% move to $0.809.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.564 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
MATIC price reveals an interesting setup that will provide patient buyers with an opportunity to accumulate. This downswing will most likely be followed by a swift uptrend that propels Polygon to new highs.
MATIC price and the gameplan
MATIC price traded between the $0.600 and $0.751 from May 13 and stuck inside this range for nearly two weeks. However, on May 26, there was a breach of the lower limit, which eventually led to a sweep followed by a 21% upswing.
This move set a new range, extending from $0.564 to $0.683 and the exhaustion is likely to pull MATIC price lower to stable support levels. The 50% retracement level at $0.624 is one such level, but the stabilization will mostly occur at $0.600.
If sidelined buyers step in and overwhelm the bears, the chances of an upswing will improve quite a bit. In this scenario, investors can expect MATIC price to make a run at two significant hurdles at $0.751 and $0.809.
A retest of the $0.809 level would indicate a total gain of 35% from $0.600.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for MATIC price, a quick surge in selling pressure that pushes the altcoin below the range low at $0.564 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Such a move would create a lower low and skew the odds in the bears’ favor. This development could also crash MATIC price to $0.456.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
