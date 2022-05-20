How to trade the next 20% upswing in Binance Coin price

- Binance Coin price is consolidating around $311 for roughly a week.
- Investors can expect BNB to trigger a 20% upswing to $370 and fill the price inefficiency.
- A daily candlestick close below $285 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Binance Coin price is on a recovery rally and shows promise of a further uptrend. Adding credence to this run-up is the price inefficiency that is likely to propel BNB higher.
Binance Coin price on a streak
Binance Coin price crashed to $205 on May 13 as the crypto markets crumbled due to the LUNA-UST debacle. This downswing saw an impressive recovery to $267 on the same day after a 30% bounce.
Since then BNB has been trading around the $311 level for roughly a week. Over the last 24 hours, Binance Coin price has recovered 8% of its losses and shows promise of an uptrend. Adding credence to this thesis is the Fair Value Gap (FVG) or the price inefficiency present up to $370.
Investors can expect Binance Coin price to revert to the mean and fill up the FVG. Interested traders can take this opportunity to capitalize on the upcoming run-up, which would constitute a 20% ascent.
The $356 barrier could be a pitstop that might hinder the upswing or stop the rally dead in its tracks. Either way, BNB looks primed for a good rally in the coming days.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the optimism around Binance Coin price, a quick downturn in Bitcoin price could ruin the setup for BNB. In such a case, a daily candlestick close below the recently formed May 19 swing low at $285 will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, BNB could revisit the $267 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
