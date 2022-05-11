- BNB price continues to reel after breaking critical support levels.
- Bulls attempt to recover most of Monday’s losses.
- Upside potential is now extremely high as volume pours in.
BNB price followed the broader cryptocurrency and risk-on markets to a major route yesterday. Binance Coin experienced a major collapse, falling more than 17%. However, buys have returned, and volume is increasing - giving bulls hope that a change in direction may occur soon.
BNB price is poised to reverse but could be limited to the $375 value area.
BNB price is in a dangerous zone for bulls on its weekly chart. Currently, Binance Coin price and the Chikou Span are below the Ichimoku Cloud. If the weekly chart closes at or below $361, it would close below the cloud and confirm an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout - a major warning that an extended downtrend will continue.
BNB/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
However, if BNB price does close near $361, that would print a very powerful bullish reversal candlestick - powerful enough that it may negate any further downside pressure. Moreover, today's bounce certainly hints that a new upswing may occur.
A theoretical long opportunity exists for BNB price with a buy stop on the three-box reversal from the current O-column (currently at $335), a three-box stop loss, and a profit target at $380. If the current O-column moves lower, the entry and stop-loss follow in tandem, but the profit target remains the same.
BNB/USDT $5.3
The long setup represents, at present, a 3:1 reward for the risk. The projected profit target at $380 is likely to be limited near the $375 value area where the weekly Tenkan-Sen and bottom of the weekly Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) currently exist.
The theoretical buy setup is invalidated if BNB price drops below $285 before the buy stop would be triggered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
