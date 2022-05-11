BNB price continues to reel after breaking critical support levels.

Bulls attempt to recover most of Monday’s losses.

Upside potential is now extremely high as volume pours in.

BNB price followed the broader cryptocurrency and risk-on markets to a major route yesterday. Binance Coin experienced a major collapse, falling more than 17%. However, buys have returned, and volume is increasing - giving bulls hope that a change in direction may occur soon.

BNB price is poised to reverse but could be limited to the $375 value area.

BNB price is in a dangerous zone for bulls on its weekly chart. Currently, Binance Coin price and the Chikou Span are below the Ichimoku Cloud. If the weekly chart closes at or below $361, it would close below the cloud and confirm an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout - a major warning that an extended downtrend will continue.

BNB/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

However, if BNB price does close near $361, that would print a very powerful bullish reversal candlestick - powerful enough that it may negate any further downside pressure. Moreover, today's bounce certainly hints that a new upswing may occur.

A theoretical long opportunity exists for BNB price with a buy stop on the three-box reversal from the current O-column (currently at $335), a three-box stop loss, and a profit target at $380. If the current O-column moves lower, the entry and stop-loss follow in tandem, but the profit target remains the same.

BNB/USDT $5.3

The long setup represents, at present, a 3:1 reward for the risk. The projected profit target at $380 is likely to be limited near the $375 value area where the weekly Tenkan-Sen and bottom of the weekly Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) currently exist.

The theoretical buy setup is invalidated if BNB price drops below $285 before the buy stop would be triggered.