- Polkadot price is stuck in a range with its upside limited by three major hurdles.
- These significant resistance barriers extend from $21.08 to $24.18 with the last one at $30.50.
- A daily candlestick close below $15.83 will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOT.
Polkadot price has been ranging for more than two months. The recent uptrend provided bulls with an opportunity to overcome vital blockades and establish a stable support level. However, due to the buyers’ failures, these hurdles have multiplied.
Polkadot price faces an uphill battle
Polkadot price set a swing low at $15.83 on January 24 and rallied 46% to create a swing high at $23.19. This run-up became the range that DOT has stayed within since then. Despite the consolidation that has extended for more than two months, the altcoin has not managed to escape the range.
On April 2, Polkadot price wicked above the range high at $23.19, but closed below it, suggesting a lack of buying pressure. As a result, DOT has crashed 20% to where it currently trades - $18.88.
Moreover, DOT flipped a $21.08 to $23.06 demand zone formed on March 31 into a bearish breaker. According to this formation, a retest of the breaker after a down move is often rejected violently. Therefore, investors need to wait until DOT produces daily candlestick close above $23.06 to accumulate.
Doing so will push the altcoin back into another range, which extends from $24.18 to $30.50. Therefore, the upside for DOT is limited to $30.50, indicating a 60% upswing possibility.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Polkadot price, a breakdown of the range low at $15.83 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, sidelined buyers could wait for a retest of $13.64 to reaccumulate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
