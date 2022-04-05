Polkadot price looks ready for a new upswing after flipping a crucial resistance barrier at $22.50 into a support level.

Investors can expect DOT to trigger a 33% ascent to $30.48 in the near future.

A daily candlestick close below $20.17 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Polkadot price shows signs of moving higher due to the recent development that converted a long-standing resistance barrier into a support level. This move is likely to trigger a run-up to the immediate resistance barrier.

Polkadot price to capitalize on its bullish effort

Polkadot price tried to overcome the $22.50 resistance barrier for seven days but failed each time. This hurdle has been a pain on DOT’s side since it was first breached on January 21. Other retests after this downswing have failed to yield results.

On April 3, Polkadot price managed to produce a daily candlestick close above $22.50, signaling a breakout. Additionally, DOT successfully retested the newly flipped support level and sustained above it.

Investors can expect Polkadot price to kick-start its uptrend and make its way toward the next hurdle at $30.48. This move would constitute a 33% ascent and is likely where the upside is capped for DOT.

Although unlikely, a surge in buying pressure could see Polkadot price make its way to $38.03, bringing the total run-up to 70%.

DOT/USDT 1-day hart

While things are looking up for the Polkadot price, sustenance above the $22.50 support level is crucial for the bullish rally to occur.

A daily candlestick close below $20.17 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polkadot price. This move will not only flip the $22.50 support into a resistance hurdle but also create a lower low below a bullish order.