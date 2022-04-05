- Polkadot price looks ready for a new upswing after flipping a crucial resistance barrier at $22.50 into a support level.
- Investors can expect DOT to trigger a 33% ascent to $30.48 in the near future.
- A daily candlestick close below $20.17 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot price shows signs of moving higher due to the recent development that converted a long-standing resistance barrier into a support level. This move is likely to trigger a run-up to the immediate resistance barrier.
Polkadot price to capitalize on its bullish effort
Polkadot price tried to overcome the $22.50 resistance barrier for seven days but failed each time. This hurdle has been a pain on DOT’s side since it was first breached on January 21. Other retests after this downswing have failed to yield results.
On April 3, Polkadot price managed to produce a daily candlestick close above $22.50, signaling a breakout. Additionally, DOT successfully retested the newly flipped support level and sustained above it.
Investors can expect Polkadot price to kick-start its uptrend and make its way toward the next hurdle at $30.48. This move would constitute a 33% ascent and is likely where the upside is capped for DOT.
Although unlikely, a surge in buying pressure could see Polkadot price make its way to $38.03, bringing the total run-up to 70%.
DOT/USDT 1-day hart
While things are looking up for the Polkadot price, sustenance above the $22.50 support level is crucial for the bullish rally to occur.
A daily candlestick close below $20.17 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polkadot price. This move will not only flip the $22.50 support into a resistance hurdle but also create a lower low below a bullish order.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price is setting up for another selloff to $0.70
XRP price could fall into lower targets in the days to come. Early buyers should consider waiting for a touch in the low $0.70 zone before adding more risk to their portfolios. XRP price is currently setting up a classical break & retest trade setup on the 8H chart.
Shiba Inu price to reward patient traders with big gains ahead
Shiba Inu price is still in an uptrend, but professional traders are likely to look for better opportunities until stronger confluences appear. Shiba Inu price is currently chopping around the 100-day moving average at $0.00002652.
Zilliqa price undergoes profit-taking, pain expected until $0.13
Zilliqa price action has, understandably, has faced significant profit-taking over the past four days. ZIL is now down roughly 40% from its all-time high but still up nearly 190% from the March 26, 2022 open. ZIL extends its losses to 3 days in a row.
MATIC price is bottoming out, next target at $1.80
MATIC price could be showing early evidence of a market bottom. Traders and scalpers may find future MATIC price action enjoyable if market conditions sustain. MATIC price is showing bullish potential on the 8-hour chart.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.