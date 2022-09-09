- ApeCoin price shows a falling wedge formation, suggesting a bullish outlook.
- A successful breakout could result in a move to $5.54 but could extend to $6.02 if momentum persists.
- A daily candlestick close below $4.28 will invalidate the bullish thesis for APE.
ApeCoin price has been on a massive downtrend as most altcoins have in the last month. However, APE seems to be coiling up to trigger a massive and explosive recovery rally.
ApeCoin price poised for breakout
ApeCoin price has formed a falling wedge, consisting of lower highs and lower lows over the last two days. This technical formation contains a string of lower highs and lower lows connected using trend lines.
The setup forecasts an 11% upswing to $5.12, determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point. Although ApeCoin price has not broken out yet, investors can assume it wil occur around the $4.56 level.
However, falling wedge targets often reach the pattern's peak, indicating that APE could rise from $4.56 to $5.54. This move would constitute a 22% upswing and is likely where a local top could form.
Conservative traders could book profits here and be done with it. But the imbalance, aka Fair Value Gap (FVG) present at $6, could be the ultimate target as ApeCoin price breaks out of the bullish reversal formation.
APE/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if ApeCoin price fails to break out from the falling wedge formation but instead slides lower, it will indicate buyers’ weakness. If APE produces a daily candlestick close below the $4.28 stable support level, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see ApeCoin price crash to $3.93 in search of a stable support level.
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlooks which could influence ApeCoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DeFi market records a 14.7% YoY active user decline as TVL plunges by 68% to $58 billion
DappRadar’s DeFi report for August highlighted the presence of just 1.67 million unique active wallets. The month of August also noted multiple exploits and hacks, which resulted in the loss of more than $211 million.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: A case of sneaky divergence
Ethereum Classic price shows a strong divergence signal that could become the catalyst of a future penny-from-Eiffel style decline. Ethereum Classic price continues to be the topic of discussion amongst day traders.
Asset manager Franklin Templeton to launch institutional crypto accounts
The crypto space is observing newer participants with every passing day, and this constitutes individuals with some wealth to people with excessive wealth. The crypto market is still in a bearish state, making investments in this space a difficult decision for investors.
Solana Price Prediction: A true bull run vs another suckers’ rally
Solana price has recovered 7% of market value amidst the most recent downtrend. SOL price does not show RSI divergence to securely call the bottom of the current mudslide. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $40.28.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.