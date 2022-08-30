- ApeCoin price is denied access to the $5 barrier from the 8-day simple moving average.
- APE price shows bulls' lack of interest in the Volume Profile Indicator
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $5.20
Apecoin price shows bearish signals to the end of July. A sweep the lows event targeting $4.42 is in the cards
ApeCoin price faces resistance
Since August 1, the APE price has lost 37% of its market value. In recent trading hours, the ApeCoin price was rejected at the $5 zone from the 8-day simple moving average. The SMA's denial of entrance to prices higher prompts the idea that buyers want a better discount.
ApecCoin price currently auctions at $4.84. The Volume Profile Indicator is relatively sparse during today's trading hours, reaffirming the bearish idea. A breach of the $4.70 barrier could induce sidelined investors to jump in for a quick short, targeting the July 15 swing low at $4.42. Such a decline would result in a further 11% decline from the current ApeCoin price.
APE/USDT 4-Hour Chart
Traders looking to join the bearish onslaught should wait for $4.70 to get breached while keeping an invalidation at $5.20. Keep in mind that if the $5.20 barrier is breached, the bulls could continue rallying higher towards $5.75, resulting in a 20% increase from the current ApeCoin price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Apecoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
