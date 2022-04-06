How MATIC price can reach a new all-time high at $3

- MATIC price is close to tagging the $1.44 to $1.53 demand zone.
- On-chain metrics and technical outlook suggest a bullish move to $2 is likely.
- A daily candlestick close below $1.44 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
MATIC price shows signs of exhaustion but is fast approaching a stable support area that could be the key to triggering a run-up to new highs. On-chain metrics, especially, the transaction data add credence to the move to a new all-time high.
MATIC price reveals a bullish setup
MATIC price set up a range, extending from $1.24 to $1.69 after rallying 36% between February 24 and March 2. The swing high and low formed during this uptrend is serving as local top and bottom, respectively, causing Polygon to bracket.
The recent uptick that led to a 21% ascent in MATIC price from $1.44 tried breaching the upper limit at $1.69 but failed to push through. As a result, Polygon bears took over, leading to an 11% retracement so far.
Interestingly, MATIC price has the $1.44 to $1.53 demand zone serving as a launching pad. Therefore, investors can expect a massive bounce on the retest of the said support area to propel Polygon beyond the range high of $1.69. A successful flip of this level will open the path for a revisit of the $1.87 level.
Clearing this ceiling will provide Polygon with a resistance-free path to its all-time high at $2.90 with an extension to $3.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting this uptrend for Polygon is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This index shows that roughly 35,000 addresses that purchased nearly $3.24 billion MATIC tokens at an average price of $1.65 are “Out of the Money.”
The clusters of underwater investors beyond this area are relatively meager and are unlikely to pose any threat to the upswing. Interestingly, this proof coincides with the bullish outlook detailed from a technical standpoint.
MATIC GIOM
Regardless of the bullishness displayed by MATIC price from a technical point of view, a sudden nosedive in Bitcoin price will drag altcoins down with it.
In such a case, a daily candlestick close below $1.44 will invalidate the bullish thesis for MATIC price. This development is key in pushing Polygon down to the range low at $1.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How MATIC price can reach a new all-time high at $3
MATIC price shows signs of exhaustion but is fast approaching a stable support area that could be the key to triggering a run-up to new highs. On-chain metrics, especially, the transaction data add credence to the move to a new all-time high.
ApeCoin price needs to alleviate selling pressure to revisit $15
ApeCoin price breaches the $11.52 to $12.26 demand zone, hinting at a further downswing. A quick recovery above $12.26 could prematurely send APE to retest $14.43. A four-hour candlestick close below $11.52 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12
Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.
Crypto.com price in trouble as technicals point to a 12% correction
Crypto.com price is offering significant sell signals. Traders should proceed with caution. Crypto.com price has been displaying multiple bearish signals in recent days. Crypto.com price may have printed a 5th wave impulse.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.