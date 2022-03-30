- MATIC price is coiling above the previous supply zone.
- Polygon price action may be trading within a corrective rally.
- A close below $1.44 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC price could be showing early signs of a pause in the uptrend. Traders should watch Thursday's closing candle before making any longer-term decisions.
MATIC price is dependent on tomorrow's close
MATIC price has enjoyed a 12% rally this week. It was mentioned in last week's thesis that the first candle break above the supply zone would send the MATIC price into the previous weekly high at $1.70. On March 22, the anticipated breakout did occur, which enabled the bulls to establish a new weekly high at $1.74.
MATIC price is now hovering below the new pivot level at $1.70. Traders should expect back and forth price action on smaller time frames as market makers will be looking to collect liquidity from weak-handed traders.
MATIC/USDT 2-Day Chart
The 2-Day Chart displays a vital key for the MATIC price. For one, the Polygon price has to break the parallel trend channel. Secondly, the price has not established a closing candle above the previous weekly pivot point. These factors could be early evidence that the recent MATIC price increase is just a corrective rally. However, traders should remember that the 2-day candle has one more trading day before the final settlement price is established. If the bulls can establish a 2-day high above $1.70, prices will likely increase.
Thus, the bulls aiming for last week's $2.00 target should be careful. The uptrend will be deemed invalid if the bears can print a closing candle below $1.44 on the 2-day Chart. If this were to occur, The swing lows in the $1.20 area would be in jeopardy, resulting in up to a 30% dip below the current MATIC price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
