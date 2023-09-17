HIFI price falls 40% after Binance opens Hifi Finance perpetual contract, Korean traders...

Share:

Hifi finance price is down 40% over the last day, cutting down from the 362% gains made in the last 7 days.

South Korea's largest exchange, Upbit, was the leading spot player, with a trading volume of $717m over the last day.

The slump came after Binance exchange opened the HIFI perpetual contract on September 16.

Hifi Finance (HIFI) price slumped after a remarkable seven-day rally, which was much-awaited by token holders after a long-standing consolidation. The rise and fall came while Bitcoin (BTC) price remains lull, with the broader market craving for impulse. Meanwhile, analysts say now is the right time to buy altcoins.

Hifi Finance price records massive moves

Hifi Finance (HIFI) price recorded a 362% surge against Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Binance Exchange over the last seven days to close the September 16 trading session at $2.320. This was after it breached the $2.5000 psychological level to record an intra-day high of $2.635.

HIFI/USDT 1-day chart

The surge in Hifi Finance was linked to the massive rise in the trading volume for the asset on the Korean exchange Upbit. Upbit Korea accounted for about 65% of the total trade of the asset on Saturday, with Wu Blockchain indicating a 208% surge and acknowledging that the Upbit led the spot trading front, with up to $717 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours. However, the price has dipped around 40% in the last day, a move provoked by Binance opening the HIFI perpetual contract.

Interestingly, there was a significant variation between futures and spot prices for HIFI. HIFI futures traded at a -40% premium relative the spot prices. This difference is a rare and puzzling outlook, adding concern to Hifi Finance price dynamics.

A perpetual contract is a derivative, just like a futures contract, save for the fact that it does not have an expiration date. This is an agreement between two parties to sell or buy an asset at a fixed price without an expiry date. With this, traders can easily speculate on the asset's value, using leverage, without having to worry about their futures contracts expiring.

While perpetual contracts amplify profits, it has a downside, in that if the price of the asset drops, it liquidates the equity of traders that had taken long positions while closing their contracts much faster.

Possible reason for HIFI slumping on Binance exchange's move

Perpetual contracts offer more liquidity while at the same time delivering tighter spreads. More importantly, they offer more resistance to market manipulation. Korean traders have been associated with pump-and-dump habits in the past, with CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju acknowledging that Korean traders favor pumping and dumping altcoins specifically.

Young Ju attributed it to the region's "Very strict capital controls, blocking arbitrage opportunities between global exchanges."