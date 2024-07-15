Meme coins Dogwifhat, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK, ASI, JASMY, TON, CORE, AR, and BGB outperformed Bitcoin in H1 2024, per a Forbes report.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies that beat BTC in gains have noted a drawdown in their prices in July.

Bitcoin held steady above $62,500, meme coins, AI tokens, and altcoins in other categories extend gains on Monday.

A Forbes report listed the top ten cryptocurrencies that yielded higher gains than Bitcoin in the first half of 2024. The list includes memecoins like Dogwifhat (WIF), PEPE, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), Floki (FLOKI), and Bonk (BONK), among others.

The cryptocurrencies in the list have yielded higher gains than Bitcoin in the first half of 2024, offering gains to market participants during the price correction in BTC.

Top 10 cryptos that beat Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies added $661 billion to their market capitalization in the first half of 2024, per Forbes’ report. Bitcoin accounted for over $409 billion of the gain, dominating the first half of the year.

Crypto market capitalization as seen on CoinGecko

Even as Bitcoin dominated the market capitalization of cryptos, several meme coins and altcoins from different categories yielded higher gains than BTC in H1 2024. Forbes listed the assets, and the following report shows where the assets are in terms of price and year-to-date gains on Monday, July 15.

Data from Binance shows that the year-to-date gain in WIF is 51.98%, and the meme coin has a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. At the time of writing, WIF trades at $1.8095, extending gains by 5% on Monday.

Bitcoin’s rally to $62,000 likely catalyzed a bullish sentiment among market participants, pushing altcoins higher.

Among other meme coins, PEPE, FLOKI, and BONK rank in the list with a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, $1.53 billion, and $1.71 billion, respectively. The three meme coins have extended gains by 648%, 350%, and 85% respectively.

PEPE/USDT daily chart

At the time of writing, PEPE, FLOKI, and BONK trade at $0.00000972, $0.0001571, and $0.0000246 respectively.

ASI has a market capitalization of $3.3 billion, as seen on Coinmarketcap. The token extends gains by 6.72% on Monday. The year-to-date gain of Fetch.ai token FET, now ASI, is 94.47% on Binance.

JasmyCoin (JASMY), Arweave (AR), Core (CORE), Toncoin (TON), and Bitget Token (BGB) yielded nearly three-digit gains year-to-date. The assets gained 313.87%, 169.24%, 117.13% (on OKX), 223.92% (on OKX), and over 85% (on Bitget), respectively, per TradingView data.

While many other altcoins didn’t beat Bitcoin in returns, traders are watching the 10 assets in the list for extended rallies and gains in Q3 of 2024.