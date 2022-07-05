- MATIC price shows bullish signs despite the presence of multiple hurdles in its path.
- Investors can expect Polygon to reach $0.68 in a highly bullish case, if it overcomes intermediate blockades.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.38 will invalidate the optimistic outlook and trigger further losses.
MATIC price has seen a resurgence of buying pressure that has caused it to rally over the last 24 hours. This development comes after Coca-Cola announced on July 3 the launch of its Polygon-based NFTs.
Polygon NFT scene to take off soon
Coca-Cola announced that it will be launching an NFT collection on the Polygon blockchain in collaboration with Rich Mnisi, who is an artist and an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Based on the website, these collectibles are made in celebration of the community and each piece, “aims to shine color-filled light on the community's members and spread a message of Love.”
Furthermore, the announcement reveals that all proceeds from the initial sale and re-sale of the NFTs in Coca-Cola’s Pride collection will be donated to charities serving the LGBTQIA+ community.
Another important update for the Polygon community is Meta’s announcement of the launch of NFTs on Ethereum and Polygon. The company’s Product Manager Navdeep Singh shared the initial announcement on Twitter.
We're launching NFTs on Facebook! Excited to share what I've been working on with the world. pic.twitter.com/TaV66zRanV— Navdeep Singh (@navdeep_ua) June 29, 2022
Perhaps, the most significant development is the recent announcement from Polygon’s co-founders of where they’re taking the project next – the “mass adoption of Web3 on mobile.”
Mihailo Bjelic, co-founder of Polygon tweeted,
Mass adoption of Web3 will happen on mobile and @0xPolygon is preparing for it.— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) July 4, 2022
Our strategy is not to make our own devices. Instead, we will integrate with existing manufacturers.
Today, we are proud to announce the first major integration.
Onwards. https://t.co/sGCfTm6v7P
Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, also added that the company is working “on a different strategy by collaborating with existing Mobile heavyweights for global scale.”
“Something (Sth) big is coming.”
MATIC price ready to rumble
MATIC price has reclaimed two resistance levels and flipped them into support levels – $0.38 and $0.47. This development comes as Polygon currently trades above the 8-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.48.
The recovery rally that began on June 18 is likely to witness more gains provided MATIC price overcomes the 34-day EMA at $0.540
This move will open the path for Polygon market makers to sweep above the equal highs at $0.57 and collect the buy-stop liquidity. A flip of the $0.57 hurdle will put MATIC buyers against the most significant resistance barrier at $0.68.
In some cases, MATIC price could extend beyond the aforementioned level and reach $0.70, where the upside is likely capped in the short-term for Polygon.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for MATIC price, the assumption of the recovery rally continuation depends on bulls overcoming multiple hurdles. Rejection at any of these barriers could knock Polygon lower.
If MATIC price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.38 will invalidate the optimistic outlook and trigger further losses to the $0.23 support barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is how easy you can get hacked and get your Bitcoin stolen
Former white hat hacker and the head of security at Paradigm, a VC firm, was targeted by a hacker recently. Sam Sun told his 86,300 Twitter followers how three clicks and two malicious file downloads could give the hacker access to his Bitcoin.
Three reasons why XRP price could drop 60% and still have the best returns for the next bullish cycle
XRP price has long been stuck in the battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. The announcement of this lawsuit caused a massive setback to the altcoin, leading to a 60% crash in roughly two weeks.
Three altcoins you must keep on your watchlist this week
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Is second time the charm for Tezos' XTZ price breakout?
XTZ price has been stuck trading between a support floor and a resistance barrier since mid-June. Tezos is at an inflection point and could decide its fate soon.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.