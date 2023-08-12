Hedera price eyes 5% gains as short traders' take profit levels trigger new buys orders

Share:

Hedera price is up 2% in the last two days, with prospects for more gains as buying pressure increases.

The surge comes after short traders take profit orders were triggered around the $.0560 level, marked by the 100-day EMA.

The ensuing buying pressure could see HBAR rise 5% to the supply zone around $0.0606

Hedera (HBAR) price is trading with a bullish bias in an attempted recovery from a recent downtrend. The bullishness comes as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue in a range-bound movement, consolidating along an equilibrium level as the crypto market craves for a catalyst.

Hedera price could rally 5% if it breaches $0.0582

Hedera (HBAR) price is en route north after a recent downtrend initiated profit-taking among long traders. The ensuing selling pressure sent HBAR down 10% to find support for the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0560. This is likely around the take profit level for traders who shorted the altcoin, with the subsequent buying pressure initiating the ongoing uptrend.

Hedera Price Forecast as new buy orders come in

Hedera (HBAR) price is currently confronting the 50-day EMA at $0.0572, a supplier congestion level that will determine the next move for HBAR. If the altcoin makes a decisive 3-hour candlestick close above this level, it could complete the 5% rally to the supply zone above.

Traders are willing to sell aggressively in the supply zone because once the price hits this order block, the balance would have shifted to the distribution side.

However, if the supply zone fails to hold as resistance and Hedera price shatters through this bearish order block, it would flip it into support, thus a bullish breaker. Further north, the altcoin could record a new range high above $0.0638.

HBAR/USDT 3-hour chart

Conversely, if seller momentum overpowers the bulls, Hedera price could drop, potentially writing off the recent gains to tag the 200-day EMA at $0.0545. In the dire case, HBAR could slip through the uptrend line, with a decisive move below this support level invalidating the longstanding uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) position below 50 questions the overall bullish outlook, suggesting a not-so-strong momentum. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in the negative zone, making it easy for bears to take over.