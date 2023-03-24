Great news for Bitcoin adoption and access in Germany as dwpbank offers crypto trading to 1,200 affiliates

- German Deutsche bank has committed to offering Bitcoin trading to 1,200 affiliate banks.
- The bank is creating a new platform for this particular offering.
- More cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and tokenized securities will be added in the future.
Deutsche WertpapierService Bank (dwpbank) has committed to offering Bitcoin trading to its affiliate banks through a new platform, wpNex, which will focus on BTC. The bank's affiliates comprise around 1,200 banks in Germany, to whom it offers securities processing services.
Great news for #BTC adoption and access in— Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) March 24, 2023
Through its new wpNex platform, the dwpbank will allow up to 1200 German banks to offer #Bitcoin trading - and soon more crypto-assets.
The crypto holdings will be integrated into the customers's online banking securities account.
Local media reports have indicated that besides cryptocurrency accounts, the new service will feature customers' other accounts without the need for additional KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures.
The first dwpbank affiliate to sign up for the platform was MLB Banking, which has already successfully performed a transaction on it. Commenting on the same, MLP Banking account and securities processing head Paul Utzat said,
In our MLP customer portal, it is a logical addition to the existing wealth management offering.
Others who will participate in the new offering include Wallet-as-a-service provider Tangany and Bankhaus Scheich's Tradias digital asset trading service. Additionally, retail customers will not hold private keys.
Other products to come as Germany doubles down on becoming the most favorable country for crypto
Heiko Beck, CEO of dwpbank, disclosed that the bank was looking to add more products to the platform's service scope in the future, including cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and tokenized securities.
As crypto accounts are linked to Euro cash accounts, users can transact on wpNex without third-party payment accounts. This means crypto holdings will be directly integrated into customers' online banking securities accounts.
Like the case for securities, the current fiat account at the bank can also be used for clearing. Thusly, no pre-funding is necessary. Accordingly, bank customers no longer need to endure additional verification when opening their BTC pairs account. Accessing and trading bitcoin and crypto-assets can't get much easier than that for people that do not want to self-custody.
Notably, Germany ranks among the world's most crypto-friendly countries and was the first to adopt a blockchain strategy worldwide. Interestingly, its political position relative to cryptocurrencies was part of the agenda during the recent parliamentary discussion.
The country's second-largest bank by assets, DZ Bank, announced in February that it was adding crypto to its asset management service. The bank is a key institution for a network of bank cooperatives, boasting up to 8,500 branch offices.
Germany's financial market under stress
Nevertheless, despite the country being a stark crypto proponent, one of its crypto banks, Nuri, shut down in November, citing stress due to the crypto bear market. Nuri had 500,000 customers.
On the country's traditional finance side, Deutsche Bank shares dipped on March 24 as instability spread among European banks. Reportedly, its asset management division was in talks with Tradias on investment in the service.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.