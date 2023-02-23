DZ Bank, Germany’s second-largest bank in terms of asset size, will fully integrate digital currencies into its asset management services in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco.
According to the announcement sent to Cointelegraph, DZ Bank selected Metaco’s custody platform Harmonize to offer digital currencies to its institutional clients. Nils Christopeit, an executive at DZ Bank, said that the Metaco Harmonize platform suits their requirements in terms of security and scalability.
“With the offering we can build by using this technology, we trust to create a durable and fast-growing business cooperation as well as an attractive solution for our clients that can also meet the requirements of digital currencies and decentralized financial instruments,” Christopeit added.
Craig Perrin, the chief sales officer at Metaco, also commented on the collaboration. The executive expressed the team’s excitement in supporting DZ Bank’s institutional offerings. He said Metaco’s infrastructure is specifically designed to support institutions adopting digital assets and participating in the digital asset economy. He added:
We are excited to announce this cooperation as it further establishes Metaco as a market leader in Germany, trusted by some of the country’s largest banks and exchanges.
Metaco has been actively collaborating with various key players within Germany. On Feb. 9, the digital asset management platform announced a partnership with the German DekaBank to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform. According to the announcement, the infrastructure is expected to be built in 2023 and may be released in 2024.
Apart from Germany, the digital asset management platform also collaborated with a Turkish automaker and one of the most popular local banks in the Philippines. On Jan. 10, Metaco partnered with Turkish automotive technology company Togg to help secure its smart contract-based auto mobility services. On Nov. 2, 2022, the firm also helped UnionBank of the Philippines to launch its custody and trading services for Bitcoin BTC $24,417 and Ether ETH $1,669.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
