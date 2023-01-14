- Grayscale initiated its legal proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2022 over the rejected conversion of GBTC into ETF.
- Grayscale replied to SEC’s rejection, saying the regulatory body had exceeded its authority.
- Grayscale Ethereum Trust premium recovered by almost 13% in the last two weeks after falling to its all-time low last month.
Grayscale has been attempting to reach common ground with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more than a year now. However, after exhausting all measures, the crypto asset management company took the regulatory body to court, claiming harsh and unfair discrimination against Bitcoin spot ETF.
Grayscale puts its fists up
Grayscale on Friday discussed the Reply Brief filed by the asset management company. The reply brief focused primarily on countering the claims made by the SEC in its brief in December 2022.
The SEC had previously claimed that the spot ETF is susceptible to “fraud and manipulation” since such ETFs lack federal oversight. Bitcoin Futures ETFs, on the other hand, are monitored by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
In response to the same, Grayscale stated that Bitcoin Futures and spot Bitcoin, as well as their corresponding indices, had a 99% correlation. Additionally, the SEC applied its “significance test” arbitrarily, exceeding its statutory authority in doing so. The brief read,
“The Commission is not permitted to decide for investors whether certain investments have merit—yet the Commission has done just that to the detriment of investors and potential investors it is charged to protect.”
As per Grayscale, the ongoing issues surrounding FTX, Celsius and its own parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), are irrelevant to the case. Grayscale iterated that the lawsuit only focused on concluding that SEC acted “arbitrarily and capriciously, and discriminate against issuers, in denying the conversion of GBTC to a spot Bitcoin ETF”.
4/ The SEC arbitrarily treats spot #bitcoin ETFs differently from #bitcoin futures ETFs, even though both derive their pricing from the same underlying spot #bitcoin markets, as evidenced by *near perfect* (99.9%) correlations: pic.twitter.com/IJjg2426Ua— Craig Salm (@CraigSalm) January 13, 2023
Going forward, both Grayscale and SEC have time until February 3 to file their final briefs post which the schedule for oral arguments will be decided.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust recovers
Grayscale Ethereum (ETHE) trust enjoyed the bullishness noted in the crypto market over the last couple of days as the value of ETHE jumped by 13%. Towards the end of December 2022, ETHE was trading at an all-time high discount of almost 60%, which has since come down to 47.27%.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust premium to NAV
Similar recovery has been observed in the case of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) premium as well. Rising from its all-time low of 48.89%, the GBTC premium is currently at 39.68%, thanks to Bitcoin price crossing $19,800 over the last few days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
Bitcoin price has reacted explosively to the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which has caused a whipsaw in BTC price.
Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse gear up to offer first preview of the WAGMI Temple
Shiba Inu, a dog-themed meme coin and Dogecoin competitor is gearing up to preview the first feature or so-called ‘HUB’ of their ecosystem’s metaverse at a Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality exhibition in Austin Texas, in March 2023.
Ethereum price falls as BTC takes center stage after US CPI announcement
Ethereum price shows a stagnation of its move after it slices through a crucial hurdle, indicating that the rally is exhausting. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was announced on January 12.
Hedera Hashgraph Prediction: Investors pleased with recent HBAR advancements
Hedera Hashgraph price has gone parabolic in recent days, hurdling previous resistance barriers between the $0.030-$0.040 zone. As of January 12, the scalable smart contract token stands 30% above January’s opening price of $0.036.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.