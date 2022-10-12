- Grayscale filed its opening briefing on October 12 in the lawsuit it brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- According to Grayscale, the SEC has been treating spot Bitcoin ETFs with "special harshness."
- The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is currently trading at its highest-ever discount of 35.92%.
Crypto is one of the most quickly spreading investment vehicles to appear in traders' and investors' portfolios. However, those who prefer to do the same with the safety of regulations from an overseeing body should go for something like an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).
Thus to improve inclusivity, Grayscale has been fighting for months now, with the first real development taking place on Wednesday.
Grayscale sues the SEC
Earlier on October 12, Grayscale took to the social media platform Twitter to reveal that the asset management company had an important reveal until midnight. Grayscale, in a tweet, stated,
"We believe the SEC arbitrarily tr eats spot #Bitcoin ETFs differently from ETFs that hold Bitcoin futures, even though they carry the same protections and risks, and deriving their price from the same underlying $BTC markets."
The company went on to proclaim that the test of the market presented by the SEC does not have to be the final world or considered the only valid test. Being stringent towards spot BTC ETFs, Grayscale highlighted that the SEC is just treating spot Bitcoin ETFs with "special harshness".
As the case builds on further, with the SEC's point of view coming in, the final briefs have been scheduled for December 21 this year.
GBTC at its worst
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), wanting to turn into an ETF, comes at a time when the performance of the asset has been only declining with every passing day. Slipping into a discount, GBTC stopped trading at a premium back in February and currently is at its highest discount of 35.92%.
The worsening market conditions are to be blamed for the fall of GBTC's premium and the subsequent fall in crypto products' demand. That situation needs to improve if it wants to go on somewhere,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: Close to the bottom but not quite yet
Chainlink's price has lost 25% of its market value since August. LINK has produced several lower highs on the RSI after a considerable uptick in bearish volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.54.
What Litecoin price will need to do to prevent the upcoming sell-off
Litecoin price shows multiple reasons to believe in a further downtrend. Key levels have been defined. Litecoin price is down 5% on the month as the bulls are trying to maintain their position above the $0.50 barrier.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: One more 10% decline for the notorious meme coin
Dogecoin price has lost support at the $0.06 level. DOGE price has been persistently falling under low volume after landing in oversold territory on the RSI. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a daily closing candle above $0.062.
Solana exploit alert: Exploiter behind $100 million Mango Markets hack issues warning
Mango Markets, a DeFi-lending platform was attacked for $100 million, hackers asked the firm to repay bad debt using its treasury. The attacker drained funds from the DeFi platform through price manipulation.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.