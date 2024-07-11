Goldman Sachs allegedly revealed its plans to launch three tokenized funds by 2025, according to Fortune.

Goldman's digital asset global head revealed funds will be launched in the US and European regions.

BlackRock tokenized fund BUILD held over $500 million in AUM as of Tuesday.

A Fortune report on Wednesday revealed that Goldman Sachs is set to launch three new tokenized products later this year. The move follows BlackRock's successful tokenized fund BUILD, which has accumulated about $502 million since launching in March.

Goldman Sachs joins race for tokenized product investment

Investment firm Goldman Sachs has joined the list of companies interested in launching tokenized funds. The 150-year-old firm is reported to have revealed plans to launch three tokenized products later in the year.

According to Fortune, the bank's digital asset global head, Mathew McDermott, disclosed in an interview that the company seeks to advance investments in crypto products.

The company now seeks to delve into real-world assets tokenization and plans to launch its first product in the US. Not much is said about other regions where the tokenized funds will operate, but it will be widely between the US and European regions.

McDermott allegedly described the launch of the spot Bitcoin ETFs as a "renewed momentum in crypto," but shared that this view is not commonly held across the company.

"The nice thing is, about an institution of our size, there are differing views," said McDermott.

McDermott's view contrasts with that of his colleague Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, chief investment officer for Goldman Sachs Wealth Management. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in April, Sharmin said she did not view crypto as an investment asset class.

Goldman Sachs' latest move follows BlackRock and Franklin Templeton's tokenized funds, launched earlier in the year.

The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity (BUIDL), launched in March, attained a remarkable feat on Tuesday after surpassing the $500 million mark in assets under Management.

The milestone places BlackRock's BUILD as the largest blockchain-based tokenized funds by market cap, ahead of Franklin Templeton's FOXX token.

With the success of BlackRock's BUILD fund, the adoption of blockchain-based real-world assets in the financial industry could grow as more traditional financial institutions launch tokenized assets.