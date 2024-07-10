- Ethereum ETFs close to finish line, says Bitwise executive.
- Ethereum investors are buying the dip despite FUD from potential Golem selling spree.
- Ethereum bearish pressure has slowed, but key resistance could prove critical ahead of ETH ETF launch.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2.3% on Wednesday as investors continue buying the dip in hopes of a rally following the launch of spot ETH ETFs. However, other key metrics like break-even prices and Golem sales provide a deeper understanding of what to expect as the launch draws nearer.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum accumulation, Golem sales
With the potential launch of spot ETH ETFs drawing closer amid the wider market stagnancy, investors are readjusting their portfolios. Bitwise chief compliance officer Katherine Dowling confirmed that the launch is "close to the finish line."
"We're seeing in the S-1 amendments that there are fewer and fewer issues that are being vetted back and forth between issuers and the SEC," said Dowling in a Bloomberg interview.
"So that points all signs in the direction that we are close. We're close to the finish line on the launch," she added.
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved spot ETH ETF issuers' 19b-4 filings in May, but the agency needs to greenlight their S-1s before the products can begin trading.
Ethereum's recent descent saw more investors accumulating the altcoin, as revealed in CryptoQuant's data. These investors are considering the dip as an opportunity to purchase ETH at a discount before ETH ETFs launch in tandem. The lower ETH goes, the more investors buy.
ETH New Accumulating Adresses Balance
Santiment data shows that some of these purchases have been flowing into staking platforms. The Ethereum 2.0 staking contract now holds 47.36 million ETH or about 34% of ETH's entire supply. Notably, the contract's holdings have more than tripled from just under 11% of ETH's supply it held in 2022.
ETH2 Beacon Deposit Contract
Meanwhile, Golem, which raised 820,000 ETH through an ICO in 2016, has been on a potential selling spree. After transferring 40,000 ETH to address "0x159a", the address deposited 3,000 ETH worth $9.3 million to Binance, Bitfinex and Coinbase in the past few hours, according to Lookonchain. Golem has deposited about 32,000 ETH to exchanges in the past six days.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum faces a key resistance at $3,200
Ethereum is trading around $3,130 on Wednesday, up 2.3% on the day. ETH's total liquidations in the past 24 hours are at $33.58 million, with long and short liquidations accounting for $23.18 million and $10.40 million, respectively, according to data from Coinglass.
ETH's long and short ratio shows traders are slowly reducing their bearish sentiment as the ratio has increased to 0.989. However, Ethereum's Fear and Greed Index is at number 30, indicating fear persists in the market despite increasing accumulation from whale addresses.
Into The Block's data shows that more than 5.6 million addresses broke even after ETH reached $3,000, a potential sell sign for these addresses.
It could be that whales bullish on the ETH ETF approval accumulated selling pressure from retail traders who potentially sold off their tokens after ETH reclaimed the $3,000 psychological level.
As ETH's price slowly tilts toward the upside, it may face a resistance at the $3,200 level. According to IntoTheBlock, approximately 2 million addresses that purchased ETH around this level could sell if they break even. However, a price catalyst like the ETH ETF going live can prevent such a move.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the downside, the $2,800 to $2,852 level remains a key support if the bearish pressure increases.In the short term, ETH could bounce off the $3,064 level, where $3.32 million ETH longs risk liquidation.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
