- Goldman Sachs believes that Gold is a far more useful portfolio diversifier than Bitcoin.
- The statement came two weeks after Goldman Sachs was reported to be looking to purchase crypto companies.
- Bitcoin price jumped to $17,784 following the release of the Consumer Price Index data on Tuesday.
Bitcoin has been subjected to criticism for its volatility and speculative nature for a very long time. But the recent developments in the crypto space have seemed to reinforce those concerns, which are echoed in the beliefs of one of the biggest banks in the world, Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs goes with Gold
Goldman Sachs recently made its standing about Bitcoin clear when the bank said that it expects Gold to outperform Bitcoin in the long term. Calling the cryptocurrency a highly volatile asset, Goldman Sachs cited Gold’s potential run-up would be backed by real demand drivers.
According to the investment bank, the precious metal is less likely to be influenced by difficult financial circumstances. Goldman Sachs stated that Gold is “a useful portfolio diversifier” since it has actual real-world use cases over Bitcoin, which is yet to find one. Adding to the same, the bank stated,
“Bitcoin’s volatility to the downside was also enhanced by systemic concerns as several large players filed for bankruptcy… Tighter liquidity should be a smaller drag on Gold, which is more exposed to real demand drivers. Moreover, Gold may benefit from structurally higher macro volatility and a need to diversify equity exposure. (sic)”
As per Goldman Sachs, the current value of Bitcoin is driven by the scope of its future use cases, making it highly volatile as well as “a solution looking for a problem”.
This statement from Goldman Sachs came merely two weeks after the bank was reported to be performing due diligence on a few crypto firms.
Following the collapse of FTX, which negatively impacted many crypto-related companies, Goldman Sachs is looking to purchase firms that are “priced more sensibly”.
Bitcoin price enjoys the inflation rate
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a 7.1% rise for the month of November, coming in lower than the expected 7.3%. Consequently, the stock market soared, and the bullish sentiment also reached the crypto market.
Bitcoin price observed a 3.7% increase in the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped from $17,200 to trade at $17,801. This rise brought BTC closer to its immediate resistance at $18,157, which needs to be flipped into a support floor in order to reclaim $18,549.
A breach of the latter price level would provide the king coin with an opportunity to tag the inefficiency at $18,721 to $19,244, labeled as the Fair Value Gap (FVG).
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Given the volatility of the market, a change in the trend is also a possibility that would result in Bitcoin price tagging the support levels at $17,577 and $17,081.
Under extreme bearish conditions, BTC could observe a fall to $16,719. A close below this critical support level would invalidate the bullish thesis, leaving the king coin to tag the lows of $15,852.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: US CPI shows inflation declining
Bitcoin price recent uptrend move is stirring many conversations about cryptocurrencies, risk-on assets, and inflation. Bitcoin price rose by 7% amidst the United States Consumer Price Index data release.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto vs. Inflation
Ethereum's price has moved in unison with its Bitcoin counterpart, returning 7% of lost market value to investors. On Dec 13, the bulls pierced a descending trend line which acted as resistance on three separate occasions since Dec 2.
FTT price drops by over 13% as CFTC sues FTX, Sam-Bankman Fried and Alameda with fraud charges
FTX brought the entire crypto market down when it came to an end. Its former head Sam Bankman-Fried pledged honesty, but the same sentiment is seemingly not shared by the law. The authorities are now taking action against Sam of the bankrupt exchange.
Binance Pay service launched in the US as BNB price battles FUD over proof of reserves
United States-based customers are now eligible to access Binance exchange’s payment service, referred to as Binance Pay, for the first time since its launch in February 2022. Binance Pay is a mobile app payment service supporting sending and receiving money in more than 150 cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.