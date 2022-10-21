Bitcoin (BTC$18,753) may spend the time until its next block subsidy halving battling recession, Elon Musk suggested.
In a tweet on Oct. 21, the Tesla CEO revealed his belief that the world would only exit recession in Spring 2024.
Musk: Recession will “probably” stay until Q2, 2024
After the United States entered a technical recession with its Q3 GDP data, debate continues over how much worse the scenario could get.
For Musk, while long predicting the United States economy would enter a recession, the likelihood of a global downturn lingering is now real.
Asked on Twitter how long he considered a recession to last, the world’s richest man was noncommittal, but erred on the side of years rather than months.
“Just guessing, but probably until spring of ‘24,” he wrote, having also said that “it sure would be nice to have one year without a horrible global event.”
Musk’s latest prognosis appeared particularly painful for crypto commentators.
Still sensitive to macro market moves, BTC/USD dipped below $19,000 on the day, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed.
Reactions to Musk digested the idea that it might take until Bitcoin’s next halving for price performance to see a significant trend change. The halving is currently scheduled to occur on May 1, 2024.
“If true, half of CT will be in a mental asylum,” on-chain analytics resource Material Indicators commented.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Daily chart faces make-or-break moment
Closer to home, further research warned that “time is running out” to save the Bitcoin daily chart from a breakdown.
According to commentator Matthew Hyland, a daily close above $20,500 is now a necessary step.
“Bitcoin has consistently made lower highs since June,” he summarized:
Needless to say, the pressure is now on to make a higher high above $20.5k after retesting the $18k region. Time is running out.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Matthew Hyland/ Twitter
Earlier this week, Hyland flagged relative strength index (RSI) behavior potentially copying the latter stages of Bitcoin’s last halving cycle bear market in 2018.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price action since September set up a bearish pattern that resulted in a massive sell-off. This move is already close to achieving its target, but the nosedive for LUNC will likely continue.
Pressure in stocks and gold weighs on Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading near $19K on Friday morning, losing 0.5% overnight. It hovered between $18.9K and $19.3K on Thursday, remaining pinned closer to the lower end of its trading range due to pressure in the US equity market and gold at the close of trading in New York.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.