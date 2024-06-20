German government’s Bitcoin sale sends BTC price lower after MicroStrategy almost triggers rally

- MicroStrategy acquired 11,931 more BTC after raising $800 million from convertible note offering.
- MicroStrategy's move propelled Bitcoin's price back to $66,000 before it experienced a correction.
- German government's sale of more than 2,000 BTC may have caused correction.
MicroStrategy acquired an additional 11,931 BTC on Thursday, bringing its entire holdings to 226,331 BTC. Following this move, Bitcoin's price rebounded to $66,000, but FUD from the German government's sale of 2,000 BTC may have sent the top digital asset's price back to the $64,000 level.
MicroStrategy increase holdings, German government sells BTC
MicroStrategy has acquired more Bitcoin with proceeds from its convertible note sales, which closed on June 17. The company announced that it completed the sale of its convertible note offerings, raising about $800 million. The notes bear an interest rate of 2.25% per annum and will be payable beginning December 15, 2024.
Also read: Bitcoin price continues to plummet as whale activities deepen
With the sale, MicroStrategy purchased 11,931 additional Bitcoin for $786 million. This pushes its holdings to 226,331 BTC, approximately $15 billion at Bitcoin's current price, according to Ecoinometrics.
MicroStrategy's move may also have contributed to propelling Bitcoin's price to $66,000 briefly before it experienced a slight correction.
MicroStrategy Bitcoin purchase image
Apart from MicroStrategy, other whales participated in the recent Bitcoin buying spree following its declining price. Data from Lookonchain revealed that an anonymous whale bought 6,070 BTC worth $395 million in the recent market drop. The report suggests that this "smart" whale buys BTC at particularly low market prices and sells at price highs.
Read more: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Toncoin and Cardano are undervalued, analysts say, predicting price bounce
Meanwhile, Bitcoin's return to the $64,000 level in the past few hours may have been triggered by FUD from sustained selling activity by the German government. In the later hours of Wednesday, the government sold 2,000 BTC out of the 49,857 BTC confiscated from a pirated movie website. Blockchain analytics platform Arkham noted that the government transferred 1,100 BTC ($72.9m) to five centralized exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp.
Another report from Arkham suggests that the government is still selling BTC, with $65 million worth of Bitcoin sold in the past few hours. This brings its total sales to $195 million in under 24 hours. This may have particularly contributed to the recent decline in Bitcoin's price.
Such institutional moves from governments or top companies usually trigger volatility in the crypto market.
Also read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin technical indicators signal bullish momentum
For example, earlier in May, a failed crypto exchange, Mt. Gox, was rumored to have initiated a repayment process of $9.62 billion worth of Bitcoin to early creditors who had invested in the company before it crashed in 2014. The exchange later clarified that the repayment had yet to begin. However, the rumor sparked FUD, which sent Bitcoin into consolidation for several weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
