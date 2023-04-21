Gemini exchange pivots toward the Asian market as regulatory constrains render US bad for business

Share:

Gemini crypto exchange plans to focus on its Asian market over the US.

The decision comes amid unfavorable regulatory action in America.

The exchange plans to position itself in markets where there are clearer regulatory guidelines

Gemini cryptocurrency exchange has revealed plans to concentrate on its Asian market amid tight and unfavorable regulatory action in the United States. The announcement is a development in the recent trend of crypto entities exiting the US and comes barely two weeks after the Winklevoss brothers injected $100 million into the exchange after it failed to secure funding from external investors.

Gemini committed to establish the next-generation web

Gemini has become the latest addition to the list of American exchanges moving their engineering hub and developers to India citing regulatory crackdowns. Notably, the move follows the new leadership of recently appointed CEO Pravjit Tiwana, who disclosed the plan in an official blog. Further, Tiwana advanced the status of the Gurgaon office to become the second largest Gemini engineering hub behind the US.

Other than his statements about the focus on Asia, Pravjit also echoed that the expansion will be a significant enabler to the exchange’s operations, mentioning key focus areas. They include “the development of next-generation web, core platform fundamental in compliance, data pipelines and warehousing, security, and payments.”

Additional plans by crypto exchanges Gemini include establishing new non-fungible token (NFT) features and the development of its crypto marketplace. Notably, the features will be accessible to different users from at least 70 countries.

With the move, Gemini is positioning itself in markets where there are clearer regulatory guidelines. The move will ascertain the exchange’s survival, considering the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had attacked its Earn Program on claims that it violated securities laws.

Gemini to benefit from India’s paradigm shift around crypto

It is worth mentioning that India was not very friendly to cryptocurrency companies because of the uncertainty about current crypto rules. Further, the Government of India is yet to accept digital assets fully, a situation worsened by the central bank’s great contempt for digital assets.

Nevertheless, the country has displayed commendable change, evidenced by India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling for G20 countries to create a standard cryptocurrency framework.

According to market analysts, the changing environment could have inspired Gemini’s move to set up its engineering hub in India.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are actively looking for favorable regulatory environments amid numerous enforcement actions meant to deter crypto firms. Among the most pronounced forces has been the US SEC, which has doubled down on its clampdown since the onset of the year.

Despite the incomplete nature of its legal tussle with Ripple, the financial regulator continues to target other firms on charges of non-compliance with Federal laws.

As a result, top crypto executives have called upon the US to emulate countries like Japan and Singapore, which have established regulatory frameworks for crypto. Besides the US, another country that stills lags behind is the United Kingdom (UK), which is still trying to clarify the position of the industry within its borders.

One such executive is Coinbase CEO Briand Armstrong, who appealed to the US and UK regulators to clarify their crypto regulations. Armstrong’s advice sprouts from his belief that it will prevent companies from establishing themselves offshore in countries where there is support and acceptance for crypto and investors enjoy regulatory clarity.

In a recent report, the US-based exchange secured licensing to operate in Bermuda, kickstarting its plans to expand in the country.