This is why pro-XRP lawyer believes the SEC will lose the Ripple lawsuit

- Pro-XRP lawyer, John Deaton, believes the SEC will lose in its fight against the crypto industry.
- Deaton responded to a tweet by ex-SEC enforcement official John Reed Stark, who noted, “SEC crypto-exchange crackdown has begun.”
- Four recent SEC events indicate that crypto exchanges, platforms, etc., will have to halt operations in the US in their current form.
Pro-Ripple lawyer, John Deaton, says that he believes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will lose the case against Ripple as it builds up its regulatory clampdown against the cryptocurrency industry
In Ripple, the Judge said the SEC “lacks faithful allegiance to the law.” In LBRY, the Judge shamed the SEC over the lack of clarity. In Grayscale, the Court said the SEC’s arguments made no sense. In Voyager, the Judge BLASTED the SEC’s ethics and behavior.— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) April 17, 2023
The SEC will lose. https://t.co/CYPCxw5hlS
Deaton responded to a tweet by John Reed Stark, a former enforcement official of the SEC, who said:
SEC crypto-exchange crackdown has begun – and the SEC is apparently taking no prisoners.
Reed’s comments come amid four recent SEC events suggesting that cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms, among other digital asset-related entities, that according to Reed will have to change from their current form if they want to continue doing business in the US.
Newsflash: An SEC crypto-exchange crackdown has begun - and the SEC is apparently taking no prisoners. 4 recent SEC events indicate that crypto-exchanges, platforms, etc. will have to stop doing business in the US, at least in their current form. More at:https://t.co/pCnF98Pyxa pic.twitter.com/YQqEvF9lPE— John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) April 17, 2023
In the aftermath of the recent regulatory clampdown on the crypto sector, market players have often expressed that this could constrain and drive innovation away from the US.
Ripple advocate John Deaton says the SEC will lose, calls the court a “great equalizer”
Deaton opined that the SEC would lose in its fight against the crypto industry, citing instances when the regulator’s arguments came out as being totally meritless. Drawing reference to the SEC versus Ripple lawsuit, Deaton highlights that the federal judge determined that the financial regulator did not have faithful allegiance to the law.
Deaton also drew reference to the SEC versus LBRY lawsuit, stating that the judge shamed the regulator for lack of clarity. Further, in the SEC’s case against Grayscale, the pro-Ripple attorney said that the court determined that the regulator’s arguments did not make any sense.
Deaton also highlighted the SEC’s case against Voyager, where the ruling judge reprimanded the regulator’s ethics and behavior. As a result, Deaton hails the court as being a “great equalizer.”
