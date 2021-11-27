FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried believes that Solana can be the next Bitcoin

- Sam Bankman-Fried told Kitco in an interview that the next Bitcoin would be a blockchain with high throughput like Solana and Avalanche.
- Though the Solana blockchain has failed to gain mass adoption, it is likely that it becomes the largest DeFi base layer.
- Institutions and influential investors are flocking to the Solana ecosystem, driving demand higher and increasing value captured by the altcoin.
- Analysts are bullish on SOL price, predicting a rally to $305 as the altcoin continues to climb.
The next Bitcoin has to be a blockchain with the potential to process thousands of transactions per second. Since the Solana blockchain can process 50,000 transactions per second, Sam Bankman-Fried sees potential in SOL becoming the next Bitcoin.
Analysts are bullish on Solana price, predict a rally to new all-time high
Solana price plunged below $200 in the Black Friday crypto bloodbath. The altcoin’s price has recovered from the drop and is trading close to $200 at the time of writing. There is a spike in institutional inflow and capital rotation into Solana over the past two months.
Influential investors are bullish on Solana, contributing to a rise in the altcoin’s adoption. In a recent interview with Kitco, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) lauded Solana for the protocol’s ability to scale to millions of transactions per second. The FTX CEO said that it makes Solana an integral part of cryptocurrency adoption and the next Bitcoin.
Solana’s scalability could help it evolve into the new Ethereum or Bitcoin, and SBF was quoted as saying,
I am optimistic about Solana. She has every chance of doing this, which is very interesting, I think.
@venturefounder, a cryptocurrency analyst, believes that Solana may end up rivaling Ethereum with a rise in institutional adoption.
#SOLANA is where many influential investors are betting on (including SBF & FTX), and it is fast and cheap to use— venturefoundΞr (@venturefounder) November 26, 2021
Cheap gas -> innovation -> value capture
GGSG is a blue-chip NFT for Solana, marketcap is tiny today, but if $SOL ends up rivaling $ETH, can easily go 10x from here pic.twitter.com/m1ToEzQPHi
Cryptocurrency analysts at “More Crypto Online” are bullish on Solana. Analysts have predicted a price rally to a new all-time high at $305 as the altcoin price trend reverses.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the SOL price trend and predicted that by crossing $230, Solana could resume a parabolic trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price under pressure by market turmoil, MANA points to steep correction
Decentraland (MANA) has not been able to sit back and enjoy its all-time highs printed on Thursday, above $6.0. MANA price reversed to the downside as a wave of negative news surrounding a new Covid variant hit news wires during the Asian session.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP at discount ahead of Black Friday while investors fear new COVID strain
Over $265 billion wiped off the overall crypto market capitalization in a bloodbath as news of the new Covid strain breaks out. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple prices have tumbled over 6%, and the top 10 cryptocurrencies are trading at a steep discount.
XRP holds key support while indicators point to short-term recovery
Ripple started a recovery wave above a key support level of $1.024. XRP price started an upside correction as indicators suggest a short-term recovery. The coin may initiate a fresh downtrend upon a breakout of the $1.024 support level.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu hits 1 million holders, gets listed on South Korean exchange
Shiba Inu hit an important milestone of 1 million holders with a rise in the number of investors. The memecoin listed on a South Korean crypto exchange successfully despite strict regulatory requirements.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.