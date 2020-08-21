Bitcoin had been on an upswing this year before the pandemic began. The sharp corrective move started at the end of February when COVID-19 started spreading throughout Europe and the USA. Had it not been for the new coronavirus infection, the world would have most likely seen Bitcoin reach $11,500 in April 2020.
Last week Bitcoin broke through the weekly resistance level at $11,507 set in July – August 2019. Currently, the only technical level for Bitcoin to break on its way to last year’s high at $13,957 is the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level sitting at $11,820. If BTC finishes this week above it, seeing $14,000 per 1 BTC may be a matter of several weeks.
CEX.IO Daily BTC/USD chart on TradingView
We are now seeing a local upside move on the daily chart with Bitcoin edging higher, paving its way through the weekly resistance level at $11.762 and the daily one at $11,862. On top of it the daily level almost coincides with the 0,786 Fibonacci level, which makes the $11,800 zone quite a crucial one for understanding Bitcoin’s next big move. If the asset manages to continue its steady ascent on the daily chart, following the bottom trend-supporting line (the blue one), the resistance will become the support. In this case, there is no major resistance on the chart for Bitcoin until its historical high.
However, we should likewise pay attention to the fundamental components of the market, not dismissing traditional financial sectors. Looking at the risk-rich market assets more globally, we can see the stocks recovering at a good pace. As for potential benefits for Bitcoin from that, it may stimulate additional influx of capital into digital gold as investors’ appetite for risk-heavy assets grows.
CEX.IO Weekly BTC/USD Chart on TradingView
With the Fibonacci retracement stretched from last year’s high to this year’s low, we can see that the 1.618 level indicates $20,128 as the target level. But that is yet too far to consider now.
Presently, for those who have invested in Bitcoin to wait patiently and see the market-dominant cryptocurrency go high in the long term and for those who are actively trading Bitcoin, this is a key moment for understanding whether it can make a considerable move upward in the near term. This August is likely to give us an answer to this question.
And again, because there is no pronounced technical resistance from the current daily resistance level at $11.862 right on to the historic high, we should all the more closely watch the BTC chart development right now. If the breach is made soon, $14,000 per 1 BTC is more than real before the end of 2020, and much more may lie ahead since simply a trend is always a trend.
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk. Prices can fluctuate on any given day. Because of such price fluctuations, you may gain or lose the value of your assets at any given moment. A cryptocurrency/currency may be subject to large swings in value and may even become absolutely worthless. There is always an inherent risk that losses will occur as a result of buying, selling or trading anything on the market. Cryptocurrency trading has specific risks, which are not shared with other official currencies, goods or commodities in a market. Every user has to carefully assess whether his/her financial situation and tolerance for risk is suitable for buying/selling/trading cryptocurrency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600. Investors waiting to buy low started to increase their positions leading to a gradual recovery.
XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20
XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows ...
Ethereum price slides below $400 again signaling a trend reversal
Ethereum just dropped below $400 again but only for a few seconds. It is now trading at $402 again but it's unclear if this bounce is just a pause before the real breakout below $400.
IOTA launches the first phase of its IOTA 1.5 upgrade
IOTA has released the first phase of the IOTA 1.5 upgrade on its mainnet. The upgrade aims to boost performance, usability and reliability of the network. The second phase of IOTA 1.5 is expected to release ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.