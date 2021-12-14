- Floki Inu price has tested moves towards new all-time lows.
- Thus far, the $0.00012 value area has held as a strong support level.
- A retest of $0.00020 likely if bears unable to breach support.
Floki Inu price continues to trade in a direction it has traded since its inception: lower. However, some evidence developing may limit how much of a decrease FLOKI might experience.
Floki Inu price establishing new floor, bulls must hold it to prevent any future collapse
Floki Inu price has thus far spent December testing a support level in the $0.00012 value area. Bears have consistently tested this range but have yet to create a sustained move through that zone. Floki Inu has held that zone while its peers have suffered major price collapses is a bullish signal.
The current O’s column on the $0.000005/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart represents the fifth attempt to breach the $0.00012 support zone. In addition, the column describes a Pole Pattern in Point and Figure analysis and presents a hypothetical buy opportunity for Floki Inu.
The entry on a Pole Pattern is when price has moved 50% of the range of the last column – in this case, the current O-column. However, note that the hypothetical entry remains dynamic and would adjust lower if price moves lower because this O-column has not had a retracement yet.
The hypothetical long entry is a buy stop at $0.000155, a stop loss at $0.000135, and a profit target at $0.000225. This trade idea represents a 4.67:1 reward to risk ratio. A trailing stop of two to three boxes would help protect any implied profit post entry.
FLOKI/USDT $0.000005/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Downside momentum and pressure are still a concern. Despite Floki Inu price showing resilience near the $0.000120 value area, a breakdown below that level will likely add another zero to Floki Inu as it pushes lower to the $0.000080 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk reveals Tesla will accept Dogecoin payments
Elon Musk, tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla, announced that the electric car manufacturer will accept Dogecoin payments. The company will accept the memecoin as a payment method for some of its merchandise.
Shiba Inu bulls await right timing for top-line breakout
Shiba INU (SHIB) price is trading stuck between a 16% variation bandwidth as price looks for direction with neither buyers nor sellers putting forward any big moves. As equity markets shift further towards gains, expect this to spill over into cryptocurrencies and act as a catalyst for a bullish breakout, taking price above a top line that is capping price action for the moment.
Ethereum bulls takeover as ETH supply on exchange plummets
The top 10 non-exchange Ethereum whales have over 24 million ETH tokens, effectively pulling them out of circulation and reducing supply. The level dwarfs the amount held by exchange whales. Proponents consider this a ‘takeover’ by Ethereum bulls that predicts a price rally in the altcoin.
SafeMoon price to provide a buy opportunity before 65% breakout
SafeMoon price more than doubled after the December 4 crash. The altcoin’s bullish move is currently undergoing a pullback, though bulls are expected to trigger a second leg-up in SAFEMOON.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.