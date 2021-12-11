Floki Inu price at make-or-break point as meme coin forecast confuses investors

- Floki Inu price confuses forecasts as it consolidates within a parallel channel.
- $0.0001167 is a critical level for FLOKI, which could determine its next directional intentions.
- The bulls could aim for an 82% climb if it secures steady support above the crucial line of defense.
Floki Inu price is at a pivotal point as all eyes are on the meme coin, waiting for the token to reveal its directional intentions. Breaking below $0.0001167 could spell trouble for the bulls but securing support above this level could see FLOKI target an 82% release to the upside.
Floki Inu price remains indecisive
Floki Inu price has formed a parallel channel on the 12-hour chart as the token continues to indicate a lack of directional bias. FLOKI is nearing the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.0001167 which acts as a make-or-break point for the token.
If Floki Inu price manages to sustain above the downside trend line of the parallel channel, this could give hope of a recovery for the bulls to target an 82% rally toward the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.0002205.
Floki Inu would face immediate resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0001430. Additional obstacles may appear at the 21 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.0001534, then at $0.0001605, where the 50 twelve-hour SMA, the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level intersect.
Further resistance may emerge at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0001889, coinciding with the 100 twelve-hour SMA. Before Floki Inu price reaches the bullish target, the token may face a headwind at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0002090.
FLOKI/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if Floki Inu price slices below the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $0.0001167, FLOKI could face a bearish target of a 46% drop toward $0.0000625 projected by the prevailing chart pattern.
The first line of defense for Floki Inu price is at the October 28 low at $0.0000967, then at the October 17 high at $0.0000850. FLOKI may also discover a strong foothold at the October 20 high at $0.0000748 if it faces additional downward pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
