Floki Inu partners with professional football clubs while under investigation by UK regulators

Memecoin Floki Inu has partnered with two professional football clubs Kerala Blasters, India and La Liga Side Cádiz, Spain.

As Floki Inu ads took over London’s subways and buses, the UK's advertising watchdog started an investigation into the memecoin.

BBC reports that the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is conducting an investigation into the advertisers of Floki Inu for illegal and unfair way of advertising.

Floki Inu makes strides with new partnerships

Floki Inu recently announced partnerships with professional football clubs in India and Spain.

Floki Inu has teamed up with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters and La Liga Cádiz to promote FLOKI token. The memecoin’s emblem would be featured on the uniforms of the two professional football teams.

Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director of Kerala Blasters FC was quoted as saying:

We are happy to form a relationship with Floki, demonstrating that we are leading the way in creative alliances.

Floki Inu revealed its partnership on Twitter, stating that the token expects immense exposure to the audiences that football leagues attract.

The memecoin’s ads recently took over London’s buses and subways, garnering attention from the UK's advertising watchdog. The ASA is investigating Floki Inu’s advertisers for “irresponsible and misleading” crypto-related marketing.

The advertising team behind FLOKI has commented on the investigation and claimed that they have cleared all legal guidelines necessary to advertise Floki Inu.

Floki Inu price is currently over 45% below its all-time high of $0.000336. With the ongoing investigation Floki Inu is struggling to recover from a drop below its all-time high.

@Crypto_McKenna, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst and solidity developer is bullish on FLOKI price.