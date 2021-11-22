Floki Inu partners with professional football clubs while under investigation by UK regulators

- Memecoin Floki Inu has partnered with two professional football clubs Kerala Blasters, India and La Liga Side Cádiz, Spain.
- As Floki Inu ads took over London’s subways and buses, the UK's advertising watchdog started an investigation into the memecoin.
- BBC reports that the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is conducting an investigation into the advertisers of Floki Inu for illegal and unfair way of advertising.
Floki Inu, a memecoin is the subject of UK Advertising watchdog’s investigation for its recent ads on the London subways and buses. The memecoin has established two new partnerships with professional football clubs.
Floki Inu makes strides with new partnerships
Floki Inu recently announced partnerships with professional football clubs in India and Spain.
Floki Inu has teamed up with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters and La Liga Cádiz to promote FLOKI token. The memecoin’s emblem would be featured on the uniforms of the two professional football teams.
Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director of Kerala Blasters FC was quoted as saying:
We are happy to form a relationship with Floki, demonstrating that we are leading the way in creative alliances.
Floki Inu revealed its partnership on Twitter, stating that the token expects immense exposure to the audiences that football leagues attract.
The memecoin’s ads recently took over London’s buses and subways, garnering attention from the UK's advertising watchdog. The ASA is investigating Floki Inu’s advertisers for “irresponsible and misleading” crypto-related marketing.
The advertising team behind FLOKI has commented on the investigation and claimed that they have cleared all legal guidelines necessary to advertise Floki Inu.
Floki Inu price is currently over 45% below its all-time high of $0.000336. With the ongoing investigation Floki Inu is struggling to recover from a drop below its all-time high.
@Crypto_McKenna, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst and solidity developer is bullish on FLOKI price.
Meme coins are simply a cyclical market in which high values Meme's have diminished R and are destined to be flipped in perpetuity.$FLOKI will flip $SHIB pic.twitter.com/R8QasZ8Bil— McKenna (¤, ¤) (@Crypto_McKenna) November 20, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price squeezes, restoring SHIB uptrend towards $0.000088
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a downward trajectory since the end of October. Following the break below the base at $0.00004465, however, bulls quickly began picking up SHIB price and making a fade-in between the low at $0.00004465 and $0.00005000.
VeChain price might drop 20% if VET fails to hold above crucial barrier
VeChain price failed to hold above a stable support level, leading to a steep correction. This downswing is fast approaching the midpoint of the trading range and will decide the next course of action for VET.
AVAX price hits new all-time high after Deloitte adoption, flipping Dogecoin
Avalanche decentralized network’s native token AVAX exploded as it hit a new all-time high. The altcoin has flipped dog-themed meme coins to rank in the top 10 cryptos.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Steep correction looms crypto market
Bitcoin price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.